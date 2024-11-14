mobile app bar

Felipe Massa Seeks ‘Justice’ and Wants Lewis Hamilton’s First Championship in His Name

Tanish Chachra
Published

Award ceremony GP China 2008 – Winner Lewis Hamilton (England McLaren Mercedes, right) wins ahead of Felipe Massa (Brazil Ferrari)
Credits: IMAGO / Thomas Melzer

Felipe Massa for long has been vying to get the 2008 World Championship in his name. Originally won by Lewis Hamilton after a dramatic climax, Massa believes he was robbed in that season and deserves to be named as the champion.

Earlier this year, he sued the FIA for the damages after he was allegedly denied the championship wrongfully. However that hasn’t come to fruition, and Massa continues his fight.

“Absolutely, yes! In my heart, for sure. After 2008, people have always said to me that the championship was mine,” said Massa after he was asked if he thinks of himself as the 2008 world champion.

Massa even claimed that several people within the FIA have supported this claim even though he is fighting a lawsuit against them. Massa even pointed out that he was denied lifting the championship in his own country.

While he might never get to feel what it is like to be a champion, he is yet fighting for it because of “Justice, the recognition as the official Formula 1 world champion of 2008 is something I have to fight for. And I will.”

Massa used to work with the current F1 CEO Stefano Domenciali in Ferrari back then. When asked whether he still has a good relationship with him, Massa affirms indeed they still have.

Though, he recognized that Domenicali’s current role complicates things. But he hopes, “our relationship will never change and it wouldn’t be fair if others changed their approach to me because I stand up for my rights.”

Massa even asked for Hamilton’s support

Never once Massa has blamed Hamilton for losing the title in 2008. The only irregularity he finds is the Spygate that allegedly denied him winning the championship.

When the lawsuit was filed this year, Massa asked for Hamilton’s support in his quest for ‘justice’. However, the seven-time world champion paid no heed to his contemporary’s request.

“If that’s the direction that Felipe wants to go, that’s his decision. I prefer not to focus on the past,” said Hamilton. The Mercedes star further snubbed Massa by saying that he is only interested in the present.

Massa’s fight for his title has been more than a year-long, but no progress in his struggle has been seen. Massa once even pointed out the financial struggle of keeping up with the legal battle against the governing body.

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

