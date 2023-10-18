Felipe Massa Shakes Off Infamous F1 Name in Emotional Plea to Strip Lewis Hamilton of 2008 Title: “I Was a Champion Forever”

The narrative of Felipe Massa’s pursuit for the 2008 Formula One title stands out in a world where physical, emotional, and mental strength are essential. Massa believes he is entitled to the championship, but fate had other plans. This scandal, known as “Crashgate,” involved the Renault team instructing its driver, Nelson Piquet, to intentionally crash during the 2008 Marina Bay Street Circuit race in order to help Fernando Alonso win the race. As a result, Lewis Hamilton won the title, leaving Massa a point behind, sparking major controversy.

The events greatly affected Massa on both a personal and emotional level. His championship lasted only 38 seconds during that tragic race, given Hamilton overtook Jarno Trulli in the final corner to secure a historic victory. In response to this perceived injustice, according to the GPFans, Massa took a big step to shake off the Infamous F1 Name of “Champion of 38 seconds.” For that, he has enlisted the help of a group of lawyers to address what he saw as an unfair decision, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to making things right for the sake of the sport.

Felipe Massa acknowledges the emotional impact

Felipe Massa is adamant that he was wrongfully denied the 2008 championship. In response, he has formally notified Formula 1, requesting a settlement to this perceived injustice. In a recent interview, the former Ferrari driver underlined his displeasure, highlighting that he had been “robbed” of a championship in a season that was intended to be perfect. Massa went on to say that the race was “rigged” and that the results should have been overturned.

Given that the season has been wonderful for the Brazilian, Massa was already confident that he would be the champion. In his recent interview, as quoted by GPfans, he even mentioned it and said, ” I was champion by 38 seconds, but it wasn’t true. I was a champion forever.” Following Michael Schumacher’s victory and Kimi Raikkonen’s efforts in 2007, the 2008 championship battle was the closest the Scuderia has gotten to individual success.

However, after the contrary results, he faced a difficult situation and now is well prepared with a large legal team of lawyers from six countries. In his conversation, Massa said that the injustice doesn’t stop at him as it’s also hurt the sports, ” For me, it was a very difficult situation. We prepared a large legal team with lawyers from six countries. We’re going to fight until the end because what happened wasn’t fair for the sport, for me, for my country, for the fans, for Ferrari.”

The way Massa is approaching the 2008 championship battle, it appears that he is developing a strained relationship with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. However, the Brazilian has now cleared the air and indicated otherwise.

Massa has no allegations against Lewis Hamilton

Despite the fact that Felippe Massa demanded that the FIA and F1 investigate the case in 2008, the ex-Ferrari driver has stated that he has nothing wrong with the Mercedes driver. The Mercedes maestro crushed Massa’s heart at the Interlagos circuit when he overtook Toyota’s Jarno Trillin at the final corner and grabbed the coveted title from the Brazilian.

However, after launching his $10 million campaign in response to Bernie Ecclestone’s comments, the 42-year-old has cleared the air. He stated that he has nothing against the British star. According to Globoesporte, Massa stated, “I have nothing against Hamilton. The fight is about a rigged race. Someone paid the price for it and it was me.” In a nutshell, except for Massa, no one appears to be interested in the entire situation. As things stand, the Brazilian is unlikely to get his hand on the 2008 title.