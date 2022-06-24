“Felt like driving a Le Mans 24 hours” – Nico Rosberg compares his first Formula One victory to the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Former World Champion Nico Rosberg reflects on his first-ever Formula One victory at the Chinese Grand Prix in 2012.

Nico Rosberg won his first-ever Formula One Grand Prix 20.6 seconds clear of his rival at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit in 2012.

Rosberg partnered alongside seven times World Champion Michael Schumacher for the 2012 season with Mercedes hoping to improve.

The German driver alongside his German outfit delivered in style after leading the race right from the qualifying till the end. He became the first German driver to win a Grand Prix driving a german manufacturer car.

Nico Rosberg’s first Formula One victory

Nico Rosberg secured his first pole at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2012. He locked the front grid alongside teammate Michael Schumacher.

The 2016 World Champion drove as fast as he could right from the start. Schumacher moved down a few places for McLaren’s Jenson Button to try catching up with Rosberg.

Mercedes had the right strategy throughout the race. Rosberg went to the pit at the right time with no pressure from behind from Button or Lewis Hamilton.

Moreover, with the maiden win, Rosberg became the first driver since Juan Manuel Fangio in Monza to win a Grand Prix with Mercedes.

Also Read: When Mick Schumacher drove Michael’s first Grand Prix-winning car in Belgium

Nico Rosberg compares the final laps to a 24-hour Le Mans

Rosberg looked thrilled right after taking his first F1 victory. He has always loved to share his experience with the world and rightly so made a vlog of it.

In the vlog, he expressed how great tire management and strategy helped him secure the win. He added: “First win! Absolutely amazing experience today as it was just unbelievable. The whole weekend went perfectly with the qualifying.”

He compared the race starting from the pole to a 24-hour Le Mans. He concluded by stating: “Longest race of my life. I felt like I was driving a Le Mans 24 hours as the last 30 laps never ended. Moreover, I was like what the hell is going on!?”

Also Read: When Top Gun Maverick star Tom Cruise crashed the Red Bull Formula One Car