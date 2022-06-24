“I was so happy, so emotional as there’s a lot of history there for my father” – When Mick Schumacher drove Michael’s first grand prix winning car in Belgium

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick drove his first Grand Prix-winning Benetton car celebrating 25 years of victory at the Belgian GP.

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers to ever step on the four wheels in motorsports. He won seven world championships in his prestigious career.

One of the highlights of Schumacher’s career is his stint with Benetton where he won two world championships. The German has had great wins throughout his career, especially his first victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Schumacher’s son Mick took his Belgian Grand Prix-winning Benetton B194 on a spin on the track in 2017. It was a special event marking the seven times world champion’s 25th year since his first F1 victory in 1992.

The Haas driver had a special helmet ready to celebrate this special occasion. The helmet is split in half with his Formula 3 design on the right and his dad’s design from 1994 on the left.

Mick Schumacher’s experience and B194-05’s history

Mick Schumacher took the most of the opportunity and admitted how important the occasion was. He stated: “I’m just amazed by the car. I was so happy, so emotional as there’s a lot of history there for my father.”

The Benetton B194-05 which Mick Schumacher drove has a unique history in its own right. The seven-time world champion drove the car through the mid of the 1994 season.

He won eight races in the car winning the first six of the seven races. Benetton finished third in the world championship during the 1994 season.

The car is currently on display at Michael Schumacher’s personal collection in Koln, Germany. The unique car of the B194-05 chassis retains its original Ford 3.5 V8 engine.

