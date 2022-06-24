When Top Gun Maverick star Tom Cruise crashed the Red Bull Formula One Car

Top Gun Maverick star Tom Cruise crashed the Red Bull F1 car while testing on the roads of Southern California alongside David Coulthard.

Tom Cruise is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood currently. His action-packed Top Gun Maverick is on the verge of joining the $1 Billion club soon.

The American actor enjoys action-packed thrillers be it Top Gun or Mission Impossible. Apart from flying planes, riding bikes, and being a charm to the audience, he is an F1 fan as well.

Cruise is watching Formula One since his childhood. In an interview, he stated: “I have watched these guys [Webber and Coulthard] race their whole career. I love Formula One and love racing. It is an amazing sport.”

However, did you know that the Maverick star not only drove a Formula One car but crashed it right in Southern California?

Also Read: When Mick Schumacher drove Michael’s first Grand Prix winning car in Belgium

Tom Cruise crashes the Red Bull F1 Car

Tom Cruise, accepted an invitation to test drive the Red Bull Racing F1 car in Southern California back in 2011. He took the help of former Red Bull and McLaren driver David Coulthard to learn about the car.

Maverick completed 24 laps during the seven-hour session, which began with Cruise and Coulthard lapping the track in a passenger car to get familiarized with the racing lines before Coulthard showed Cruise the intricacies of the F1 machine.

After a while, Cruise was on his own driving the car and doing quick lap records. Looking at the hot laps, Coulthard joked to Cruise stating: “First of all, I am just glad that you chose not to be a race driver. I held a little back as you were faster than me.”

Like every F1 driver, Tom Cruise also had a crash while driving the Red Bull. On an out-lap, he took the car out on the dirt area and spun it around.

In the end, Cruise really showed his skills as he drove at a speed of 291 km/h and was just 6.4 km/h slower than Coulthard’s regular pace.

Also Read: Adrian Newey reflects back on his accident and his possible “career suicide”