Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Sr Pay Their Condolences as Two More Rally Stars Tragically Pass Away

Vidit Dhawan
|Published 15/04/2023

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Sr expressed their condolences and shock on April 16 as two more rally stars – Julio César Castrillo and Francisco Javier Álvarez – tragically passed away following an accident. This tragic news comes just a few days after Irish rally driver Craig Breen passed away following an accident while testing ahead of a race in Croatia.

Both Castrillo and Álvarez died after their car suffered a horrific accident by hitting a tree during the race in Asturias. Following this incident, the organizers of the event immediately suspended the race and called for a minute’s silence in Town Hall Square.

Fernando Alonso and Sainz Sr pay their condolences to Castrillo and Álvarez

Immediately following the tragic incident, the President of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, paid his condolences to the families and friends of both drivers. In Spanish, he wrote,

“Saddened by the news of the death of the driver Julio César Castrillo and his co-driver, Francisco Javier Álvarez, during the dispute of the penultimate stage of the day Rally Villa de Tineo. My deepest condolences to their families and friends”.

Soon after Barbón gave his condolences, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Sr also gave theirs. Sainz Sr explained how it was another sad day for the rally family, who lost two more drivers consequently to a tragic accident. He ended his post by reminding everyone of the dangers that exist in this sport.

Soon after, Alonso also gave his condolences by stating how sad he felt when he heard about this news.

Rally driver Craig Breen tragically died a few days prior

Craig tragically died in a car accident on April 13 while he was competing in a pre-test event in Croatia. While the exact details of what happened to Been are not known, UK media such as Sky Sports report that he went off the road and collided with a pole.

While Hyundai Motorsport, the team he was driving for, did release an official statement, they too did not reveal the exact details of what happened to Been. They just paid their condolences to Been’s family and stated that they would not provide any further comment at this time.

