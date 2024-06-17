mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso Believes It’s Unfair to Compare Aston Martin With Ferrari or Mercedes

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fernando Alonso Believes Its Unfair to Compare Aston Martin With Ferrari or Mercedes

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Compared to 2023, Aston Martin have started on the back foot this year. This time last year, the Silverstone-based team were third in the Constructors’ standings, three points away from second-placed Mercedes. This year, after nine rounds of the F1 championship, Aston Martin sit in fifth. Despite this dip in form, Fernando Alonso has refused to compare his team with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

Aston Martin started the 2023 season as the dark horses. The AMR23 was a well-developed race car and was tipped to get into a title fight with Alonso at its helm. However, midway through the season, the team lost out on the developmental war. This season, while their rivals have upped their game, the iconic British team have slipped further down the pecking order.

But, Alonso is not pleased with the critics comparing the AMR24 with their rivals. The #14 driver explained, “It is a little unfair that we compare ourselves with Ferrari or Mercedes, very established teams with continuity for many years. We are new and yet last year we saw that we can be as strong as them, and this year we will be stronger,” per Motorsport Week.

The Spaniard sees Aston Martin as a fledgling project rather than a fading star. The two-time world champion highlighted the investments made by Lawrence Stroll in the team while explaining how the 2026 regulations give the team their best shot at claiming a world title.

Alonso also went on to commend the Silverstone-based team for getting together a solid set of sponsors, a brand new campus that is home to a cutting-edge wind tunnel, and a great car. He rounded off his assessment by dubbing the team having a project that has “all the ingredients to be successful.”

Aston Martin look to bolster Fernando Alonso’s title charge with key paddock signings

Aston Martin owner, Lawrence Stroll is not in F1 to promote his road-car brand. The Canadian business mogul wants to win. In pursuit of his ambitions, that align with his marquee signing Alonso, Aston Martin have set their sights on bolstering their talent roster.

The team has two major targets on their list. Firstly, they want to sign Adrian Newey. After winning six constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ championships, the British design genius is regarded as the greatest designer to ever grace the paddock. After acing the ground-effects regulations for Red Bull, the 65-year-old will be a free agent come 2025.

Meanwhile, the second technical recruit Aston Martin is targeting is Ferrari’s technical director, Enrico Cardile. Currently, Cardile is leading the Scuderia’s chassis and aerodynamics and is the mastermind behind this year’s much-improved SF-24. However, with Ferrari reportedly trying to secure Newey, Aston may want to swoop in Cardile’s services as the next best option.

Thus, the Silverstone team is trying its level best to bolster the team’s technical development team with former Red Bull man, Dan Fallows already doing a commendable job. Time will tell, if it helps them to mount a championship challenge, as per Alonso’s hopes.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these