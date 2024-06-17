Fernando Alonso Believes It’s Unfair to Compare Aston Martin With Ferrari or Mercedes

Compared to 2023, Aston Martin have started on the back foot this year. This time last year, the Silverstone-based team were third in the Constructors’ standings, three points away from second-placed Mercedes. This year, after nine rounds of the F1 championship, Aston Martin sit in fifth. Despite this dip in form, Fernando Alonso has refused to compare his team with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

Aston Martin started the 2023 season as the dark horses. The AMR23 was a well-developed race car and was tipped to get into a title fight with Alonso at its helm. However, midway through the season, the team lost out on the developmental war. This season, while their rivals have upped their game, the iconic British team have slipped further down the pecking order.

But, Alonso is not pleased with the critics comparing the AMR24 with their rivals. The #14 driver explained, “It is a little unfair that we compare ourselves with Ferrari or Mercedes, very established teams with continuity for many years. We are new and yet last year we saw that we can be as strong as them, and this year we will be stronger,” per Motorsport Week.

: Fernando Alonso credits Aston Martin’s improved performance at the Canadian GP to better understanding recent issues, leading to a P6 and P7 finish. With new upgrades planned, Alonso remains cautious ahead of Barcelona, a key test for their progress. #F1 pic.twitter.com/WL7PtMk08E — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) June 14, 2024

The Spaniard sees Aston Martin as a fledgling project rather than a fading star. The two-time world champion highlighted the investments made by Lawrence Stroll in the team while explaining how the 2026 regulations give the team their best shot at claiming a world title.

Alonso also went on to commend the Silverstone-based team for getting together a solid set of sponsors, a brand new campus that is home to a cutting-edge wind tunnel, and a great car. He rounded off his assessment by dubbing the team having a project that has “all the ingredients to be successful.”

Aston Martin look to bolster Fernando Alonso’s title charge with key paddock signings

Aston Martin owner, Lawrence Stroll is not in F1 to promote his road-car brand. The Canadian business mogul wants to win. In pursuit of his ambitions, that align with his marquee signing Alonso, Aston Martin have set their sights on bolstering their talent roster.

The team has two major targets on their list. Firstly, they want to sign Adrian Newey. After winning six constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ championships, the British design genius is regarded as the greatest designer to ever grace the paddock. After acing the ground-effects regulations for Red Bull, the 65-year-old will be a free agent come 2025.

Alonso habla abiertamente sobre Newey: “Siempre he querido trabajar con él al menos una vez en la vida, le considero el mejor que ha habido en la Fórmula 1” “Tendré el Aston Martin Valkyrie en mi garaje y será un pequeño regalo que me hago, tener un coche de Adrian Newey” pic.twitter.com/N7IfHc9kJo — Magic Alonso (@alomgc14) May 2, 2024

Meanwhile, the second technical recruit Aston Martin is targeting is Ferrari’s technical director, Enrico Cardile. Currently, Cardile is leading the Scuderia’s chassis and aerodynamics and is the mastermind behind this year’s much-improved SF-24. However, with Ferrari reportedly trying to secure Newey, Aston may want to swoop in Cardile’s services as the next best option.

Thus, the Silverstone team is trying its level best to bolster the team’s technical development team with former Red Bull man, Dan Fallows already doing a commendable job. Time will tell, if it helps them to mount a championship challenge, as per Alonso’s hopes.