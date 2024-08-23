2024 Dutch GP Weather Forecast: 60% Chance of Rain at Max Verstappen’s Home Race

Formula 1 wakes from the summer break slumber to resume the action in Max Verstappen’s homeland. In recent years, the Dutch GP has proven to be a dominant playground for the reigning champion. However, the tables have significantly turned in the rivals’ favor for the 2024 edition. The Dutchman can perhaps count on the weather gods to keep his unbeaten run going, though.

That is because of his proven prowess under the wet conditions. The weather too plays right into his hands as there is a 60% chance of rain on Saturday. FP3 and qualification will pose a serious challenge for all the drivers, just as much if not more than the first practice session on Friday.

FP1 started with a wet track, which became increasingly difficult to drive on as rain started pelting more as the session passed. Many drivers found themselves either treading into the run-off area or hobbling through the gravel trap.

Lando Max Lewis Our top three in FP1 at Zandvoort #F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/yP9Hale0lU — Formula 1 (@F1) August 23, 2024

Just when the drivers began to breathe easy after the rain subsided, the wind picked up speed and posed an even bigger challenge. Similar conditions could prevail on Saturday as wind gusts of 45 kph (28 mph) are expected.

That coupled with rain could pose some serious threat to driving. Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 17 and 21 °C (62.6 to 69.8 °F). Things could get relatively calmer on race day as the forecast suggests just a 20% chance of rain.

At most, there could be a couple of lighter showers with light southwesterly winds. The race will start with an ambient temperature of 18 °C (64.4 °F), which could drop down to 15 °C (59 °F).

What to expect at the Dutch GP?

With a broad racing track and ample overtaking opportunities, Zandvoort can provide plenty of excitement. The fact that the grid has bunched up as the season has progressed will only play further into this factor.

What further makes it a promising Grand Prix for the fans is the circuit being Red Bull’s fortress, one where the Milton Keynes-based outfit would want to resume the season after the summer break with a win. Verstappen has bagged wins each time the Dutch GP has featured since rejoining the calendar.

A rainy qualifying session could further bolster his chances of bagging a pole position. However, a couple of factors play against him.

Firstly, he does not have as dominant a car this time around as he did in the earlier seasons. Finally, drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris don’t just have ample experience of driving in wet conditions but also have cars worthy of grabbing the top spot.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, is also known for his racecraft under the rain. He would certainly count on that factor to overcome the performance woes of Aston Martin’s car in 2024.

In the two practice sessions so far, Verstappen has failed to register the fastest lap. However, his experience on this track and the Orange Army’s support still make him the favorite to win his home race.