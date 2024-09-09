Fernando Alonso Called ‘Scrumptious’ by Red Bull Employee’s Mother: “I’d Go a Few Laps With Him”

Fernando Alonso, being the oldest driver on the F1 grid at 43, might not be the most attractive-looking driver on the grid for most people. However, a Red Bull employee’s mom called him scrumptious as she was rating F1 drivers based on how they looked.

Ponden, an official content creator for Red Bull Racing, invited his mom on his YouTube channel to guess the name and age of each F1 driver from the 2023 grid and rate them on attractiveness.

“Look, he’s the whole package really, isn’t he?”, Ponden’s mom said of Alonso as soon as she saw him. She initially struggled to guess Alonso’s age, putting it down at about 29 or 30 at first, but when Ponden told her Alonso was 42 [in 2023], she couldn’t believe it.

“Wow, well he’s scrumptious,” she said in praise. “Now I could hop in a car and go a few laps with him. He’s lovely, look at the eyes he’s got there, eyebrows happening, he’s got nice lips he’s got a lovely face, it’s nice, look at those eyes beautiful… He’s a 10, a straight 10.”

When Ponden mentioned how people felt shocked to see Alonso rated as a 10, her mom remarked, “Well, I’m an older lady looking at him you know, I haven’t got young eyes.”

When it came to Lewis Hamilton, Ponden’s mom recognized him instantly but said he looked like he was a control freak.

“He’s nice because he’s into his fashion, he looks really cool”, she said. Ponden then tried to make her remember that she always says Hamilton is so well-spoken in all his interviews, which she initially refused but then admitted, saying, “He’s very quietly spoken, he’s very together. That’s about the only thing going against him, he looks like a bit of a control freak.”

She eventually ended up giving Hamilton a rating of nine in terms of looks and attractiveness.