Red Bull Content Creator’s Mother Rejects Valtteri Bottas’ Mullet

Red Bull Racing content creator, Ponden, recently invited his mom to feature on his YouTube channel with the task of guessing the names and ages of F1 drivers and rating them based on how attractive they looked.

When she was shown the photos of Valtteri Bottas, she quickly guessed his last name but was unable to remember his first name. Once the name was out of the way, she guessed the Finnish driver’s age and she wasn’t too far away from the mark. She guessed him to be two years younger at 32.

When it came to rating the looks, Ponden’s mom did consider Bottas to be a good-looking man. “Look, he’s got a nice face,” she said. “I’d give him… he’s got eyebrows, I like eyebrows, he’d be probably an eight.”

However, she wasn’t a fan of the mullet and the mustache. When asked about it, she replied, “That a mullet is it? He’s a bit short on the mullet… clean shaven would be even better… not really into facial hair… but he’s got a nice face.”

Valtteri Bottas says he wouldn’t have been allowed to wear a mullet at Mercedes. “I think company policies are a little different in different workplaces, let’s put it that way. And some things are maybe a little more restricted.” “I imagine I wouldn’t have been allowed [to… pic.twitter.com/nOH19O0zQz — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 11, 2023

Ironically, while she said she doesn’t really like facial hair, Bottas had a beard and a mustache in all the photos she was shown and she still gave him one of the best scores on the grid.

How did Ponden’s mom guess Logan Sargeant’s last name

While she was unsure about the names of most of the drivers on the grid, Ponden’s mom immediately recognized Logan Sargeant’s last name but for a reason completely unrelated to F1.

Explaining why she got the last name right, she said, “Let me just tell you why I can remember his last name because he looks like he’s put an army uniform on him or something, like, that he looks military.”

She rated Sargeant a solid seven and praised his haircut in a few of the photographs. Interestingly, when Ponden teased her about not liking his hairstyle when he keeps it up, she roasted him by saying that Sargeant has a smaller forehead compared to him.