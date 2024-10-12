Fernando Alonso Can Extend His Stay in F1 Beyond 2026 Because of Adrian Newey

In 2024, Aston Martin announced that they would extend Fernando Alonso’s contract by two more years. When that deal runs out at the end of the 2026 season, he would be 45. Still, the Spaniard is unsure if he will consider retirement, and it is all because of Adrian Newey.

Newey, arguably F1’s best car designer of all time, announced last month that he would join Aston Martin. However, his arrival would not have a huge impact on the 2025 cars, as he will be able to officially work for the Silverstone-based outfit, beginning in March 2025.

Instead, Newey will focus heavily on 2026, which Alonso spoke about in a feature for Aston Martin’s website. When asked if he would consider staying in F1 post-2026, the two-time World Champion said, “I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about that.”

“Adrian will arrive in March next year and dedicate his time to 2026, so let’s see how I feel at the end of ’26 and if I can keep going,” he added.

Alonso also stated that he would make the decision about his future after talking to owner Lawrence Stroll and Newey. That is likely because Aston Martin may want to give a chance to a younger driver.

Staying in F1 would be difficult, says Alonso

Alonso admitted that even though he would love to stay in F1 for longer than 2026, the decision won’t be up to him. He also suggested that sooner or later, age will catch up with him.

Alonso used an analogy from his favorite soccer club Real Madrid to describe the same. “It’s like all those Real Madrid players I idolized when I was growing up. Now you go through the current Real Madrid squad and they’re not there anymore.”

Alonso added that “things move on” and it is only natural that he will quit F1 one day. He would love to compete for his third World Championship before leaving. However, his immediate focus would be to win a race. It would be his 33rd win, and first since the Spanish GP in 2013.