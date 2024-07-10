Fernando Alonso Confirms Cameo in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso is one of the star attractions in the paddock, and will now be a part of the big screen, making his movie debut, thanks to the upcoming F1 movie produced by Lewis Hamilton.

What role Alonso plays, remains unknown but the Spaniard is nervous about being part of such a big project. “I didn’t practice. It was not too difficult so I hope it comes good on the screen,” said Alonso according to Race Fans.

A clip of Alonso at the British GP weekend where viral, where the 42-year-old can be seen visibly confused at Brad Pitt’s arrival in the media pen. “After qualifying, I was in the pit lane, so when I came here, they were not ready. So, it was today,” he added.

O Brad Pitt passando e o Alonso virando pra se certificar mesmo kkkk pic.twitter.com/V1CvYngqb8 — Blog Fórmula 1 (@blog_formula1) July 8, 2024

Alonso, known for his blunt and spicy comments could have a similar role to play in the movie. At the same time, many thought that his real-life character would be the center of the story.

Rumors suggested that Damson Idris would play the role of Joshua Pearce, a character based on Hamilton. And Sonny Hayes (Pitt) would represent Alonso. The fight between them for the Title in Hamilton’s rookie season for McLaren was widely believed to be a plot.

The real story, however, will revolve around Pearce, a fictional character, and APXGP, a fictional team. Hayes will come out of retirement in the movie to save the team that is languishing at the back end of the grid.

Possible Hamilton cameo in F1 film

Hamilton has always wanted to be a part of the film business and expressed his desire to star in movies in the past. As such, a Hamilton cameo is widely expected to be a part of the F1 movie.

However, the 39-year-old refuses to confirm the same. “There may be an element in it where maybe I’ll slot in and play a small cameo. But at the moment, that’s not the plan,” he said to Sky Sports.

Other big F1 entities have been spotted in the teaser including former Haas boss Guenther Steiner. With Alonso confirming his cameo too, Hamilton’s presence cannot be that far-fetched.