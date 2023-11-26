Fernando Alonso Criticizes Formula 1 for Instigating a Revolution Following Max Verstappen’s Controversial Antics at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Recently, Fernando Alonso voiced his opinions on Formula 1’s newly implemented qualifying format. The Spanish driver underlined his displeasure in an interview with Motorsport.com, saying that the revamped qualifying method is outdated.

The most recent regulation, implemented for the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, prohibits drivers from overtaking in the pit lane. This rule was introduced in response to Max Verstappen overtaking multiple cars during FP2 at Yas Island.

F1 decided to change the rules in reaction to problems with the previous ones, which enabled drivers to overcome barriers in order to access the racetrack. In light of this, F1 subsequently forbade further execution of these moves.

Taking this into consideration Alonso claimed that these changes exposed issues with the current format. According to the 42-year-old driver, “It proves that the qualifying format is obsolete. We cannot have these things and this stress.”

Alonso added that what used to be the best thing of the F1 weekend, featuring dynamic cars and drivers navigating at exceptional speeds, has now evolved into the least preferred session for both teams and drivers.

Giving his thoughts on the subject, he identified a number of causes for this change. Alonso said, ” Because of the traffic management and the track limits, the going to the stewards, disrespecting the delta, interfering with drivers, Delete lap times. We’re all glad it’s over. And so it would be it shouldn’t be.”

How did Fernando Alonso fare at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix proved challenging for Fernando Alonso, as he initially faced disappointing results in FP1, finishing at P14. His struggle continued into qualifying, where he managed only a P7. Nevertheless, in Sunday’s race, there were still ample points available that could have ended the Spaniard’s season on a happy note.

Alonso started the race, hoping to seal P4 as he battled with compatriot Carlos Sainz. However, soon it was evident that the Aston Martin was one of the slowest cars on the straight line. He finished the race where he started, which wasn’t enough for him to seal a victory.

Alonso’s 2023 season will be remembered as bittersweet. He started it strongly, finishing on the podium consistently, and was looking to win his 33rd F1 race. However, that dream could not become reality, and he will return next year with the hope of fulfilling it.