Fans Beg For The Ultimate Climax In Fernando Alonso-Taylor Swift Love Story

Fernando Alonso’s alleged secret love story with Taylor Swift has been a long-standing joke within the F1 community. Despite the latter publicly dating NFL star Tavis Kelce, fans often point out how Alonso and Swift trade playful banter. There are now reports of Swift attending the Miami GP, which could bring this saga to a fitting end.

Before rumors of dating Swift first emerged, Alonso was in a relationship with journalist Andrea Schlager. They broke off in 2023, and since then only rumors about Alonso’s dating life have circulated the internet. One of his rumored love interests is Melisa Jimenez, an F1 reporter for DAZN.

Alonso, however, hasn’t posted anything about Jimenez on his socials. Instead, he teases his fans with references to Taylor Swift’s famous songs to keep churning the rumor mill. After the 34-year-old’s latest album release, Alonso took to social media to reply to the lyrics of the song, “imgonnagetyouback.”

A line in the lyrics of the song reads, “I’m an Aston Martin you drove straight into the ditch/Then you ran and hid.”

To the delight of Alonso’s fans, the two-time World Champion came up with a hilarious reply. Given Swift is expected to attend the Miami GP now, a conclusion to the rumors is expected to come to a fitting end in the Sunshine State, nearly a year after it began.

Fans yearning for a special moment between Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift

With the race weekend in Miami kicking off this Friday, excitement levels surrounding Alonso and Swift’s potential meet-up has reached a fever pitch, as evident by fans’ reaction on social media.

While Alonso might be looking for an opportunity to have some fun in Miami, his primary focus will still be on the race. The 32-time Grand Prix winner will want to do his best for the Silverstone-based outfit to help them continue improving and cut down on the gap to fourth-placed Mercedes.