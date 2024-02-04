Fernando Alonso Does His Silly Social Media Stuff to Compensate for Aston Martin Teammate Lance Stroll

Aside from deciding to continue racing even at 42, Fernando Alonso surprises his fans by being extremely active in the world of TikTok. Speaking to DAZN (quoted on X by user ‘celeste’), the Spanish driver delved deeper into the reason behind his unpredicted foray by blaming his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll’s personality.

“My teammate is a little more reserved. So, I have to do all the funny stuff. But I am happy to do it.”

From dances to transition videos, Alonso rarely misses out on any trend and does his best to ensure his participation. Additionally, he often shares anecdotes related to the F1 world in some of his videos. It isn’t like the 42-year-old is just some random creator on the platform, as he stands as a celebrated figure in the realm.

Alonso won the Public Figure of the Year in the 2023 TikTok awards, further highlighting the Spaniard’s presence in the online entertainment world. The presence of Alonso on the internet in such a space has also contributed positively to his image. While many think Alonso is a grumpy old guy who is always picking fights with people, the videos give people a chance to witness the weird, fun-loving side of Alonso, converting people into his fans.

Fernando Alonso and his partnership with Lance Stroll

Pairing up alongside the team owner’s son is a much tougher task than it sounds, but it wasn’t much of a concern for Alonso. Speaking about his partnership with Stroll, Alonso once called it “unique” while also emphasizing the fact that they are in constant communication with each other and try to ensure that are all working in the same direction.

He added, “We share many things.” Furthermore, Alonso praised his teammate, especially because of a rollercoaster 2023 season the two of them just went through.

The 42-year-old addressed that the 2023 season was far from optimal for his Canadian counterpart, especially because of the injuries and the various issues that arose with the AMR23 in the middle of the season. Despite the highs and lows, Stroll’s dedication impressed Alonso to the extent that the latter helped his teammate overcome the rough patch and return to performing at his best. Alonso and Stroll gel well together, allowing for a much more united and improved Aston Martin team out on the tracks.