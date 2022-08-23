“Fernando Alonso has a chance”: 41-year-old driver may win third World Championship according to McLaren legend

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso has a chance of fighting for his third Title according to McLaren legend Emerson Fittipaldi.

Alonso is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, winning back-to-back Titles back in 2005 and 2006. Since then, he hasn’t won the crown but Fittipaldi feels that he may be back in the mix very soon.

The Spaniard sent shockwaves around the F1 community when he announced his Aston Martin switch earlier this year. The Silverstone-based team are struggling this season, so it was surprising to see him leave Alpine for them. Alonso however, is adamant that he still wants to compete for wins and titles.

Fernando Alonso will stay at Alpine for the 2022 Formula 1 season. “I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms” 💬 More ⤵️ #bbcf1 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 26, 2021

Fittipaldi himself is a two-time F1 World Champion. He won the 1972 Title with Lotus and won it again in 1974, this time with McLaren. According to the Brazilian, if Aston Martin field a competitive car, Alonso may still win his third World Championship.

Fittipaldi cited Alonso’s pure pace and experience as the reason why he thinks Alonso is not done in F1.

Fernando Alonso will only stop when he is not motivated anymore

Alonso is the most experienced driver in F1 today. He left the sport after the 2018 season to take part in other racing ventures but made an emphatic return in 2021. His reunion with Renault (now known as Alpine) was something fans saw as a long-term partnership, because it was clear that Alonso wanted to win again.

This is why fans were shocked when he announced himself as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement at Aston Martin for 2023.

“Sure, he has a chance (of winning),” Fittipaldi said to Efe. “He is the most experienced driver, he is motivated and very talented.”

NEWS: @AstonMartinF1 announces Fernando Alonso for 2023. We are delighted to confirm that two-time #F1 World Champion @alo_oficial will join the team from next season on a multi-year contract. Tap below to read more. ⬇️#WeClimbTogether — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 1, 2022

“I don’t know how Aston Martin will be or where it will be next year, it’s a complex thing to comment on. I always say that Fernando is a guy who starts at the back and finishes at the front. Historically that’s what he likes to do the most,” the former McLaren star continued.

“The day he is not motivated, he will stop, but anyone who enters a track motivated knows that he can win and he is motivated.”

Alonso is currently P10 in the 2022 Drivers’ Championship Standings with 41 points to his name.

