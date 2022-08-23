$560,000 worth Formula E driver in negotiations with Alpine, Williams and Haas for 2023 seat

Former Alfa Romeo Sauber Driver, Antonio Giovinazzi has been linked with 3 different teams for an F1 seat in 2023.

The F1 silly season has been a rollercoaster ride so far with the Oscar Piastri-Alpine saga. Following the chaos, another name has been thrown into the mix. Now as per reports, former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi has been linked with a host of teams namely Alpine, Williams and Haas.

The speculation arrives after it was reported that the Italian was going to take over Kevin Magnussen’s VF-22 for two FP1 sessions at the Italian and United States GP. Mick Schumacher is out of contract for 2023 and recently linked with Alpine.

Another factor that may aid Giovinazzi is the fact that Ferrari has a say over one of the Haas seats.

The former Alfa Romeo Sauber driver has just come off a poor debut season in Formula E. Driving for the uncompetitive Dragon Penske racing outfit, he managed to rack up no points throughout the season. Now it seems the Italian may have received a lifeline to return to Formula 1.

Giovinazzi is also being seen as an option by Alpine and Williams to replace Fernando Alonso or Nicholas Latifi respectively for 2023.

Antonio Giovinazzi will compete in FP1 sessions for Haas at Monza and COTA. If Mick Scumacher does not resign with the team could Giovinazzi fill his seat in 2023? 👀#Formula1 // #BelgianGP // #F1 pic.twitter.com/rckMJ8pJwq — Drew Neyman (@DrewNeyman) August 22, 2022

Antonio Giovinazzi is happy to drive for Haas

Giovinazzi is set to make a return to Formula 1. This comes after it was confirmed that he would take over the VF-22 of Magnussen at his home Grand Prix in Monza and at the USGP later in the season.

The former F1 is pleased to be driving in a Formula 1 car again as he was quoted saying in Haas’ press release.

The Italian previously drove for Haas in FP1 sessions back in 2017. The difference between now and 2017 is that he has 3 years of previous Formula 1 experience since he joined Alfa Romeo Sauber from 2019 to 2021.

