F1

$560,000 worth Formula E driver in negotiations with Alpine, Williams and Haas for 2023 seat

$560,000 worth Formula E driver in negotiations with Alpine, Williams and Haas for 2023 seat
Vachan Nandakumar Giriyapur

Previous Article
"We will be very keen to have here again": Adelaide Strikers adamant on retaining Rashid Khan in BBL 2022-23 draft
Next Article
"Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team": Rahul Dravid doubtful for Asia Cup 2022 after being tested Covid positive
F1 Latest News
$560,000 worth Formula E driver in negotiations with Alpine, Williams and Haas for 2023 seat
$560,000 worth Formula E driver in negotiations with Alpine, Williams and Haas for 2023 seat

Former Alfa Romeo Sauber Driver, Antonio Giovinazzi has been linked with 3 different teams for…