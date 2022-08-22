“Fernando Alonso has strange obsession about telling everyone how great he is”– F1 experts argue 2x F1 champion doesn’t want to be like his legendary contemporaries

F1 experts claim that Fernando Alonso doesn’t want to be counted among his contemporaries, Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen.

Fernando Alonso is among the most successful and talented drivers in the history of F1. Even at the age of 41, he is showing no signs of stopping, as he just started his new chapter with Aston Martin.

Though, in between, he took a hiatus from F1 to focus on other motorsports and even won in many. He returned to F1 in 2021 with Alpine and intends to stay with the sport for the foreseeable future.

It’s not the first time a decorated river has given the second stint in F1. Legendary drivers like Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen also gave a second shot to their F1 careers.

Though, one thing is common both couldn’t reach the level they were once at before. Raikkonen outlived his former spell, but still, he was never expected to regularly go for wins when he had Sebastian Vettel as a partner at Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso fears the same tag

Alonso, who is also no longer in contention for wins, fears being counted among two of his greatest rivals– Schumacher and Raikkonen. As per the experts at the Race, Alonso has the insecurity deep within him that propels him to always lay applause for himself.

“From Alonso’s perspective, several things are going on here,” said Edd Straw. “This strange obsession he got with telling everyone how great he is. There’s strange insecurity.”

“There somewhere underneath all of that bravado with Alonso, which is bizarre because he’s an oustandingly good driver. I think it also reflects Alonso himself knowing that he really needs to push himself.”

“So he’s just not turning up to drive around for the sake of it for a few years. It just reflects that people will look at the results rather than performances,” added Straw.

The experts at the Race further analyzed why Alonso’s new stint has been a failure. Moreover, they also talk about his upcoming move to Aston Martin

