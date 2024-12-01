Fernando Alonso Has “Vested Interests” in Gabriel Bortoleto’s Success, Claims David Coulthard

March 5, 2023, Sakhir, Bahrain: Gabriel Bortoleto and Fernando Alonso after the Formula 3 feature race at Bahrain International Circuit on March 5, 2023 in Sakhir, Bahrain. Sakhir Bahrain | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gabriel Bortoleto is set to make the big jump to F1 in 2025 after just one year in F2. His rise to the top has been meteoric, and Fernando Alonso has played a key role in that, having invested heavily in Bortoleto’s success through his management agency, A14 Management.

Recently, David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan claimed that Alonso‘s involvement extends far beyond simply offering advice behind the scenes. On the Formula for Success podcast, they discussed how the two-time World Champion has frequently been spotted joining Bortoleto‘s podium celebrations in the junior categories over the years.

“That’s going to be interesting for Fernando because you know, Bortoleto has won the F3 Championship, he’s leading F2,” said Coulthard.

“We regularly see Fernando standing below the podium during a Grand Prix weekend when he’s out there getting those results. So there’s a real vested interest there for Fernando,” the ex-Red Bull driver added. Jordan further praised Alonso for his commitment to mentoring Bortoleto, who will be joining Sauber on a multi-year deal.

Isso daqui me pegou muito.

Quando o Bortoleto nasceu o Alonso já tinha disputado 49 corridas! pic.twitter.com/NjDEiquSKa — Carol Politta (@politta_c) November 21, 2024

Presumably, having a legend like Alonso always in his corner has been a huge source of motivation for the Sao Paulo-born driver, who will soon be sharing the grid with the Spaniard. Never before in F1 has a driver who also manages another driver been part of the same grid.

A Growing Trend in F1

Alonso’s role in mentoring Bortoleto is part of a broader trend of experienced drivers helping young talents succeed. Mark Webber has guided Oscar Piastri through the junior ranks into F1, while Mika Hakkinen has been supporting Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini for over a year.

These partnerships highlight how previous generations of drivers are giving back to the sport by preparing stars of the future. Alonso has never shied away from speaking highly of the caliber of drivers he spends time with, and the same is true for Bortoleto.

you think you’re the biggest Oscar Piastri fan then along comes Mark Webber pic.twitter.com/tXhGDKxSRA — abbie (@piastriw81ns) September 15, 2024

The Brazilian will be the first driver mentored by Alonso to race in F1, and the Spaniard has emphasized that the young driver needs the right environment to develop into a future world champion.