“Fernando Alonso in a $4.7 million LaFerrari in Monaco”- Two-time World Champion brings out his ultra rare matte black Ferrari after the Monaco GP

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso is the owner of a matte black LaFerrari which is one of the rarest cars in the world.

After the race in Monaco, Alonso went behind the wheels of one of the most exclusive cars on earth. It’s exclusivity is mainly due to the fact that the Italian manufacturers produced only three of these.

The LaFerrari model itself is very rare with there being only 499 models in the world. Seven-time Champion and Alonso’s former teammate Lewis Hamilton owns one of these, but it’s not the matte black version Alonso owns.

It was presented now “LaFerrari” the best Ferrari ever created, I’ve been lucky and honor to work on the development pic.twitter.com/IkVoExOAoI — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 5, 2013

The exact cost of this particular model is unknown, but the most recent sale during an auction saw the car being valued at a whopping $4.7 million!

Alonso himself rarely drives this car. He’s contracted with Alpine, and due to contractual obligations, we mostly see him driving Alpine sportscars in public nowadays. Alonso drove for Scuderia Ferrari in F1 from 2010-2014.

Fernando Alonso frustrated Lewis Hamilton at the 2022 Monaco GP

For Alonso, the Monaco GP last weekend turned out to be a good outing. He qualified in seventh, and finished right there on Sunday. For Alonso and Alpine it was a valuable six points earned. For the ones behind him, not so much.

Overtaking in Monaco can be tough. So getting stuck behind a slow driver, whom you could easily pass in any other circuit can be frustrating. This happened to Lewis Hamilton in Monaco.

I will *never* stop laughing about this bro it’s easily one of the funniest moments ever in F1 pic.twitter.com/vB6slYXUju — Dave (@dvddtn2202) May 29, 2022

The 37-year old was stuck behind Alonso for the majority of the race. Hamilton’s W13 does not have the pace of the past Mercedes cars, but it still had enough for him to challenge Lando Norris’ McLaren. Unfortunately for him, Alonso gave him absolutely no space.

It wasn’t only Hamilton, it was the entire field behind Alonso that suffered. In fact, the gap between the top six and then the rest of the field was incredibly large.

Alonso is currently 13th in the World Championship standings with 10 points to his name.

