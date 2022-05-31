“Holy Shit, It’s fast! Oh My God!”- Nina Dobrev reacts to Formula 1 cars flying by her balcony at the Monaco Grand Prix

Renowned actress Nina Dobrev was awestruck after watching the Formula One cars at top speed during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix is a weekend for the rich and famous people to spend a great time in Monte Carlo. Celebrities take time off their busy lives to travel to Monaco and interact with the F1 Paddock.

The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev was part of the event with her boyfriend Shaun White enjoying the race. The couple has been dating since 2020 and were in the news after White retired from snowboarding.

Charles Leclerc was in a comfortable pole position going into the Grand Prix. The home driver was poised to break his curse and win the race. However, a poor pit strategy led to Leclerc pitting twice within a few laps.

William’s Alex Albon did not allow Leclerc to pass despite the blue flag leading to further frustration. The Monegasque driver finished fourth while his arch-rival Max Verstappen finished third.

Also Read: Alex Albon shares why he ignored blue flags in Monaco GP

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won his first race of the season and is just 15 points behind Verstappen for the drivers’ championship.

#PHOTOS Nina Dobrev et Zoey Deutch au Grand Prix de F1 à Monaco pic.twitter.com/baq402YFkb — Infos Séries (@lnfosSeriesFR) May 29, 2022

Nina Dobrev’s reaction to Formula One cars

Shaun White accompanied Nina Dobrev to the Monaco Grand Prix. The five times olympian recently announced his retirement from snowboarding. He holds the record for the most X Games and Olympic gold medalists by a snowboarder.

The five-time Olympian took it to Instagram and posted various pictures of the duo in the F1 paddock. The post contained pictures of Lewis Hamilton, Haas boss Guenther Steiner and the Ferrari garage.

Also Read: Former Lewis Hamilton teammate on why the two-time World Champion is tough to battle against

However, in one of the videos posted by White, Dobrev looked surprised by the speed of the F1 cars. Just like every other fan, she felt dumbfounded by the way the world’s fastest cars sounded and performed.

While watching the Mercedes drive past her balcony in Monaco, she screamed: “Holy Shit, It’s fast! Oh My God!”