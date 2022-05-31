F1

“Holy Shit, It’s fast! Oh My God!”- Nina Dobrev reacts to Formula 1 cars flying by her balcony at the Monaco Grand Prix

"Holy Shit, It's fast! Oh My God!"- Nina Dobrev reacts to Formula 1 cars flying by her balcony at the Monaco Grand Prix
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan has the 2nd best shrug in the NBA": When Rachel Nichols narrated a story of the Bulls legend getting his security guard a Jumpman tattoo
Next Article
"Giannis put up 35/15/5 on a hyperextended knee in the Finals!": How the Greek Freak's finals run is comparable to Michael Jordan's flu game
F1 Latest News
"Fernando Alonso in a $4.7 million LaFerrari in Monaco"- Two-time World Champion brings out his ultra rare matte black Ferrari after the Monaco GP
“Fernando Alonso in a $4.7 million LaFerrari in Monaco”- Two-time World Champion brings out his ultra rare matte black Ferrari after the Monaco GP

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso is the owner of a matte black LaFerrari which is…