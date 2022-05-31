“Rafael Nadal said he wanted to kill me”- Nico Rosberg plays table tennis with 21-time Grand Slam winner in the latter’s luxurious yacht

Former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg visited Rafael Nadal’s luxurious yacht in Monaco and played a game of table tennis with him.

Nadal is arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He has won a Grand Slam title for a record 21 times, with the most recent one coming at the 2022 Australian Open.

Away from the court, he has plenty of endorsements and leads a luxurious lifestyle. Nadal is an ambassador for Sunreef yacht, same as former Mercedes F1 driver Nico Rosberg. In 2021, Rosberg paid a visit to Nadal’s yacht while in Monaco. He posted the video of this visit on his YouTube channel.

What. A. Legend. @RafaelNadal Super congrats to my fellow @SunreefYachts ambassador! Watched every minute of it! My daughters thought I was crazy shouting at the TV! Well done also to Medvedev. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/YgjNkT8IWY — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) January 30, 2022

The king of clay welcomed Rosberg to his yacht and showed him around the place. It was a yacht similar to Rosberg’s, and they compared the similarities between them. It featured a garage that had Nadal’s own jet ski, four spacious cabins for himself and guests, and a flybridge that had a barbecue, a beer tap, and a huge place for people to hang out.

Rosberg seemed impressed by the Spaniard’s interior designing skills, and he revealed that he designed all of it himself!

Also read: “Fernando Alonso was the most complete driver”- Former Lewis Hamilton teammate on why the two-time World Champion is tough to battle against

Nico Rosberg vs Rafael Nadal in a table tennis game

Rosberg learned that Nadal had been practicing with the yacht’s captain before he arrived. This led to Rosberg jokingly stating, “He wants to kill me!”

However, before the match started, Rosberg added that he’s very calm and confident. “I don’t like coming second, so I’m taking his very seriously,” the 2016 World Champion said.

The two of them decided to go for a “first to three” scoring system and unsurprisingly, both of them looked very confident. The match went to a stalemate of sorts as the score became tied at 2-2.

However, after the German F1 driver hit the net and Rafa took the game by 3-2, the former insisted that they play up to 11 points. Nadal agreed and they went on, exchanging some intense mini-battles along the way. It came to a point when the score was 10-8 to Rosberg, and it was match point yet again.

This time Rosberg kept his calm, and won 11-8. Other than winning the F1 World Championship, he can also be proud that he defeated a legendary tennis player at mini-ping pong!

Also read: “Lewis Hamilton taking a $4 million ride to the Monaco GP”- Mercedes star reportedly used his ultra luxurious yacht to arrive for the race in Monaco last week