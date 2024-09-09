mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso is Transitioning to Vegetarian Diet – “I Felt Too Heavy in General”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fernando Alonso is Transitioning to Vegetarian Diet - "I Felt Too Heavy in General"

Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Being the oldest driver on the current F1 grid, Fernando Alonso’s commitment to perform at the highest level is still as strong as his peak years in the early 2010s. The 43-year-old recently penned a multi-year deal with Aston Martin seeing him driving in the sport until at least 2026.

Naturally, the Spanish racing ace has implemented certain changes to his lifestyle to keep up with the rigors of being a modern-day F1 driver. As per his latest revelation, the #14 driver has decided to drastically change his diet after isolating a few issues.

Alonso told DAZN, “Let’s say that without being too strict I think I have a vegetarian diet.” The two-time world champion made this transition after admitting his diet had caused him a few problems. “I felt sick or I felt too heavy in general, digestion took a little longer,” he explained.

Fernando Alonso Reveals Huge Lifestyle Change After Persistent Issues
byu/AlienSomewhere informula1

His transition into a vegetarian diet is not one aimed at losing weight outrightly. He explained that while he has never been someone who eats a lot, it was the metabolic efficiency of a green diet he believes to be the right one for him at this point.

That being said, the Spaniard has not adopted a completely plant-based nutritional plan just yet. Alonso’s latest diet revolves around the concept of majorly avoiding the intake of meat and fish. But a vegan diet is also something that has become commonplace in the paddock.

Will Alonso follow Lewis Hamilton’s vegan lifestyle?

Hamilton made the switch to a vegan lifestyle in 2017. Though, the #44 driver’s motivations were more layered than Alonso’s decision to overhaul his diet. Hamilton has been an avid spokesperson against animal cruelty and attributes his choice to adopt veganism to his beliefs as well as the health benefits.

Hamilton explained, “The human race, what we are doing to the world … the pollution coming from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible. The cruelty is horrible and I don’t necessarily want to support that and I want to live a healthier life.”

Hamilton has also transitioned his bulldog, Roscoe to adopt a vegan diet. Citing Roscoe’s health concerns, the Briton revealed that since the switch, his dog has been healthier and livelier than ever.

As things stand, Alonso has not hinted towards a switch to a completely plant-based diet. However, he will be monitoring his health and lifestyle more closely now as he targets longevity for his F1 career.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these