Fernando Alonso is Transitioning to Vegetarian Diet – “I Felt Too Heavy in General”

Being the oldest driver on the current F1 grid, Fernando Alonso’s commitment to perform at the highest level is still as strong as his peak years in the early 2010s. The 43-year-old recently penned a multi-year deal with Aston Martin seeing him driving in the sport until at least 2026.

Naturally, the Spanish racing ace has implemented certain changes to his lifestyle to keep up with the rigors of being a modern-day F1 driver. As per his latest revelation, the #14 driver has decided to drastically change his diet after isolating a few issues.

Alonso told DAZN, “Let’s say that without being too strict I think I have a vegetarian diet.” The two-time world champion made this transition after admitting his diet had caused him a few problems. “I felt sick or I felt too heavy in general, digestion took a little longer,” he explained.

His transition into a vegetarian diet is not one aimed at losing weight outrightly. He explained that while he has never been someone who eats a lot, it was the metabolic efficiency of a green diet he believes to be the right one for him at this point.

That being said, the Spaniard has not adopted a completely plant-based nutritional plan just yet. Alonso’s latest diet revolves around the concept of majorly avoiding the intake of meat and fish. But a vegan diet is also something that has become commonplace in the paddock.

Will Alonso follow Lewis Hamilton’s vegan lifestyle?

Hamilton made the switch to a vegan lifestyle in 2017. Though, the #44 driver’s motivations were more layered than Alonso’s decision to overhaul his diet. Hamilton has been an avid spokesperson against animal cruelty and attributes his choice to adopt veganism to his beliefs as well as the health benefits.

Hamilton explained, “The human race, what we are doing to the world … the pollution coming from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible. The cruelty is horrible and I don’t necessarily want to support that and I want to live a healthier life.”

Lewis Hamilton recently appeared on the popular YouTube show ‘Hot Ones’ and took the opportunity to tell the host that they should use the vegan wings to save the chickens! pic.twitter.com/vZzKMjv45r — Plant Based News (@PlantBasedNews) May 31, 2024

Hamilton has also transitioned his bulldog, Roscoe to adopt a vegan diet. Citing Roscoe’s health concerns, the Briton revealed that since the switch, his dog has been healthier and livelier than ever.

As things stand, Alonso has not hinted towards a switch to a completely plant-based diet. However, he will be monitoring his health and lifestyle more closely now as he targets longevity for his F1 career.