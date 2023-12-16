What Does Lewis Hamilton Eat? Secret Behind 38-Year-Old Vegan’s Success

Lewis Hamilton switched to a vegan diet in 2017. Doctors had warned the Mercedes driver that he may suffer from a lack of protein intake required for the grueling demands of F1 racing. Regardless, Hamilton ignored these warnings and made his transition to veganism a success. So, what does the Briton’s diet include now? And how has this change impacted his success on track?

From 2017 to 2020, Hamilton won four consecutive world championships. He credited his decision to become vegan as a major factor behind this success. Speaking exclusively to Men’s Health UK in 2021, he stated, “I have more energy; I’m so much more productive.”

“I wake up feeling way better, clearer in thought and fresher in my body. I recover quicker; I sleep better. My skin cleared up. I have fewer allergies. There are just so many impacts.”, stated Hamilton.

Admittedly, the 38-year-old mainly switched to a vegan diet for two reasons. One is the cruelty against animals for meat-based food. Secondly, his wish to “live a healthier life” which he has proven over the last six years.

The seven-time champion mentioned how the plant-based diet program has helped him to get in better shape physically. He stated, “I’m physically in better shape than I’ve ever been, and I’m more successful than ever right now, and my plant-based programme has played such a big role in that.”

Lewis Hamilton detailed his daily vegan diet

Lewis Hamilton keeps a close check on his food intake, especially sugar. The British driver looks to limit consuming sugar to six grams only. He looks to fulfill this by consuming mainly fruits. However, besides this, Hamilton has eliminated a lot of everyday food items such as bread and pasta.

Naturally, meats and sweet dishes such as chocolates and cakes are on the prohibited list for the Briton as well. His source of protein has shifted from meats to vegetarian alternatives such as lentils, vegetables, and nuts.

For breakfast, Hamilton always has “avocado on toast”. He may also look to have avocado with other fruits if he is cutting carbs. He stated about his morning diet, “I always have smoothies. I love having various smoothies with plant-based protein.” The Briton looks to take smoothies two to three times a day as they help for easy energy replenishment.

For lunch, Hamilton has more avocado and vegetable-based salads. Meanwhile, for dinner, the 38-year-old opts for plant-based curries even though they are fattening. In case if Hamilton does not want to consume curries, he sometimes also chooses to eat Middle-Eastern food such as falafels for dinner.

Speaking of falafel, Hamilton never liked such vegan snacks previously. However, now in his plant-based diet, falafels along with hummus have become his favorite go-to snacks. Besides, the Mercedes driver also prefers a lot of vegan protein bars as casual snacks.