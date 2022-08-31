“Fernando Alonso knows what is going on in every team”: 41-year old Alpine driver did not have to be convinced of Aston Martin move according to team boss

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack revealed that Fernando Alonso has a big network that allows him to know the ins and outs of all F1 teams.

Alonso is currently the most experienced F1 driver on the grid. He made his debut in 2001 and has been in the sport ever since (barring the 2019 and 2020 seasons). On top of that, he has raced for some of the best teams like McLaren, Renault (now Alpine), and even Ferrari.

This has allowed him to develop friendships over the course of his career which spans two decades. In turn, this means he knows what is going on in every single F1 team behind the scenes, something which helped him consider his Alpine exit.

NEWS: @AstonMartinF1 announces Fernando Alonso for 2023. We are delighted to confirm that two-time #F1 World Champion @alo_oficial will join the team from next season on a multi-year contract. Tap below to read more. ⬇️#WeClimbTogether — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 1, 2022

The 41-year-old driver announced earlier this month that he would leave the Enstone-based outfit for Aston Martin. Sebastian Vettel will be retiring at the end of this campaign, and Alonso will replace him from 2023 onwards.

Aston Martin’s team principal Mike Krack revealed that the Oviedo-born driver did not have to be convinced of his move.

Fernando Alonso knows Aston Martin’s project is big and promising

The Aston Martin name returned to F1 in 2021 when it got rebranded from ‘Racing Point’. There were high expectations from this team, but so far they have failed to deliver. The 2022 campaign, in particular has been hugely disappointing for the Silverstone based outfit.

People have questioned Alonso’s decision to join a team that is so far behind Alpine currently in the Championship. Krack is not paying attention to these criticisms as he insisted that Alonso is sure of the team’s long term goals.

Fernando Alonso is officially the driver with most race laps in F1 ever #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/kXqUoBfJC4 — Fernando Alonso updates (@startonpole) July 3, 2022

He also added that the former Ferrari driver did not have to convinced to join Aston Martin. This is because his strong network allows him to know what is going on in every single F1 team.

“I think there was not so much convincing work necessary,” Krack said to Sky F1. “I think Fernando has a very big network in Formula 1. He knows more or less what’s going on in every team.”

“He sees a [clear] role in our project, with the people we’re hiring with our infrastructure, but also not to forget the amount of people, good people that we already had on board.”

