Fernando Alonso Makes One Thing Clear With Aston Martin: He Will Not Return to His Couch

Standing as the most experienced F1 driver in history, Fernando Alonso is keen on extending his impressive run beyond 2024. The Spaniard will turn 43 in the middle of the upcoming season, and once the feature race begins in Qatar, Alonso will have started in 400 Grands Prix. Despite the unprecedented achievements, Alonso has revealed that he would not want to sit on the couch while F1 enjoys a surge in popularity.

“We have more and more young people following the sport, the circuits are full, a record calendar and new countries want to join F1. It seems that everything is like a kind of crest of the wave and I don’t want to watch it from the couch,” explained Alonso (as quoted by RacingNews365).

Speaking about the trajectory of the sport, Alonso feels F1 is on a positive path, especially given the rapid rise in popularity each year. Younger people are joining the sport as fans, which is bringing in a lot more enthusiasm and a “different attitude for racing.”

The 2023 season was Alonso’s most successful season in the last decade, marking an impressive debut season with Aston Martin. He secured eight podium finishes throughout 2023 and finished P4 in the drivers’ standings with 206 points.

At the start of the season, he looked even stronger and was on his way to securing a podium finish in the drivers’ standings. However, a mid-season slump for Aston Martin saw him struggle.

Fernando Alonso: Forever chasing excellence

Immediately after joining Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso had a positive impact on the team, fetching them impressive results on track while also guiding them in their off-track developments. The insights by the two-time world champion even helped them get the better of the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes on multiple occasions.

However, the team suffered from a slump in the middle of the 2023 season, allowing the rest of the grid to catch up and even go ahead of them in the rankings. Given the same, there is an air of uncertainty around their performances in the upcoming season.

However, Alonso is super-focused on thinking about ways to get faster behind the wheel while also aiming to be a better driver. In his constant pursuit of improvement, Alonso believes dedication, teamwork, and a strong work ethic are crucial elements of success.

Should his current employers be able to nail the basics, Alonso is confident that 2024 will be even better for them as compared to 2023.