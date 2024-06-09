Fernando Alonso Mocks Ferrari for Counting Their Chickens Too Soon

Fernando Alonso was happy with Aston Martin’s performance at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday, but couldn’t resist a dig at Ferrari, who suffered from a disasterclass. The Maranello-based outfit’s drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz couldn’t get out of Q2 and will start Sunday’s Canadian GP from P11 and P12 on the grid.

Alonso remembers how Ferrari fans were ecstatic with Leclerc’s win in Monaco two weeks ago. Some even got them into the World Championship picture. Alonso, however, sent them a harsh reality check.

“We’re close to good people, aren’t we?” he said as quoted by Gazzetta. “Ahead of the two Ferraris who suddenly came to win the World Championship after Monte Carlo..”

The Spaniard finished sixth in qualifying, putting him in a good spot to fight for a big points haul and potentially, even a podium result. He will also start in front of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who already conceded defeat ahead of the race.

For Ferrari, however, the result was a nightmare as per their lofty standards this season. Both drivers will start from outside of the top 10, and have to work hard to get a shot at the podium.

Ferrari drivers unhappy after Canada qualifying disappointment

In Monaco, Ferrari was the fastest team, and with Montreal also being a street circuit, they were predicted to be the favorites this time around as well. Unfortunately, under the dry weather conditions, the SF-24 was nowhere near the pace of the top teams on Saturday.

Leclerc was visibly furious. He stormed out of the car and angrily told his press officer from Ferrari that he was going to speak his mind during the post-session press conference. “We weren’t fast and what’s more, we didn’t manage… We weren’t fast enough. Since we’ve been on in the dry, we can’t get the tires to work, it’s just frustrating.”

Sainz, on social media, wasn’t as pessimistic, but still echoed Leclerc’s concerns. He too, struggled for grip, but feels that a mistake made by him on the last corner cost his team a Q3 spot. Regardless, Sainz aims to ‘give his best’ and bring home good points for the Italian stable on Sunday.