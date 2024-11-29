Fernando Alonso Picks Yuki Tsunoda Who’d Get Everybody “F*cked Up” at a Party With the F1 Grid

The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend wasn’t just about going racing in Sin City; it also offered fans a chance to see the lighter side of their favorite drivers. During the weekend, the drivers were asked about their dream party scenarios with the rest of the F1 grid. The responses revealed a lot about their personalities, with Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda giving notable replies.

As shared on a recent episode of ‘The Cooldown Room’ on F1TV, when Alonso was asked about his ideal night out, the two-time world champion didn’t hesitate in picking the Japanese driver for company. “I will take maybe Yuki,” Alonso said with a grin. “And I will be here in Vegas, one night with Yuki, and let’s see what he is capable of.”

Tsunoda, known for his outspoken personality, had his own idea of the perfect party. When asked what theme he’d choose for a grid party, the 24-year-old replied, “Definitely would like to have a pool, on the beach side, for example, where you can see a nice view of the sea. So, like, get a bit of like f*cked up… That’d be nice.”

His candid response got a roar of laughter and applause from the crowd. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, his teammate standing beside him, looked visibly embarrassed by Tsunoda’s unfiltered language. Even Alex Albon, who described himself as “a very anti-party guy,” included Tsunoda in his dream party scenario.

Albon jokingly admitted, “I think Yuki would be an absolute disaster.” Lando Norris, who was on stage with Albon and Franco Colapinto, joined in the fun, adding, “A shot for Yuki is a full drink,” suggesting that Tsunoda’s drinking tolerance might make for some crazy moments.

These comments certainly make it clear that the Japanese driver is seen as the ultimate party guy, capable of turning any gathering into a memorable and potentially chaotic event.