mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso Picks Yuki Tsunoda Who’d Get Everybody “F*cked Up” at a Party With the F1 Grid

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
22 Yuki Tsunoda (JPN, Scuderia AlphaTauri), 14 Fernando Alonso (ESP, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

22 Yuki Tsunoda (JPN, Scuderia AlphaTauri), 14 Fernando Alonso (ESP, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Canada
Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend wasn’t just about going racing in Sin City; it also offered fans a chance to see the lighter side of their favorite drivers. During the weekend, the drivers were asked about their dream party scenarios with the rest of the F1 grid. The responses revealed a lot about their personalities, with Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda giving notable replies.

As shared on a recent episode of ‘The Cooldown Room’ on F1TV, when Alonso was asked about his ideal night out, the two-time world champion didn’t hesitate in picking the Japanese driver for company. “I will take maybe Yuki,” Alonso said with a grin. “And I will be here in Vegas, one night with Yuki, and let’s see what he is capable of.”

Tsunoda, known for his outspoken personality, had his own idea of the perfect party. When asked what theme he’d choose for a grid party, the 24-year-old replied, “Definitely would like to have a pool, on the beach side, for example, where you can see a nice view of the sea. So, like, get a bit of like f*cked up… That’d be nice.”

His candid response got a roar of laughter and applause from the crowd. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, his teammate standing beside him, looked visibly embarrassed by Tsunoda’s unfiltered language. Even Alex Albon, who described himself as “a very anti-party guy,” included Tsunoda in his dream party scenario.

Albon jokingly admitted, “I think Yuki would be an absolute disaster.” Lando Norris, who was on stage with Albon and Franco Colapinto, joined in the fun, adding, “A shot for Yuki is a full drink,” suggesting that Tsunoda’s drinking tolerance might make for some crazy moments.

These comments certainly make it clear that the Japanese driver is seen as the ultimate party guy, capable of turning any gathering into a memorable and potentially chaotic event.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these