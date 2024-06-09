mobile app bar

Fernando Alonso Predicts “Opportunities” for Aston Martin as the Heavens Threaten to Open at the Canadian GP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will start the 2024 Canadian GP from the third row of the grid after Qualifying sixth. However, as the latest weather predictions came to the #14 driver’s notice, he feels there is a hint of hope for a good result for the team.

Speaking to the media right before the lights go out at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Alonso expressed his optimism because of the weather prediction for the first half of the Grand Prix. According to the Spaniard, the heavens have threatened to open as soon as the lights go out.

Motorsport.com quoted the Aston Martin driver as saying (as reported on X (formerly Twitter)), “More opportunities for sure. We expect rain in 10 minutes, quite heavy.” The current situation on the track warrants the teams to start on the green-walled intermediate tires.

But if the Aston Martin strategists are correct, an early rain shower could put the cat amongst the pigeons. According to the 42-year-old, the teams should expect pretty heavy rain. Will Alonso himself start on the inters or will he gamble on the blue-walled full wets?

Fernando Alonso is keen to make amends for disappointing Canadian GP qualifying

The top 10 after yesterday’s qualifying session were differentiated by the slimmest of margins. Alonso himself missed out on pole position by just over two tenths of a second. However, he was confident that his AMR24 had the pace.

Motorsport.com had quoted the #14 driver as explaining, “It was a tricky qualifying for everyone with the wind and the drops of rain. You always lose a little bit of confidence and I think no one did a perfect lap. It was the case for me as well. I didn’t put everything together in Q3, so when you see that you are only two tenths from pole position, it hurts a little bit.” 

Naturally, with the weather once again going to play a crucial role in the proceedings at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Alonso would be hoping to make amends for a disappointing session yesterday.

Alonso also went on to explain that after the first nine races of the season, he and his team have started to understand the car better. He feels confident in the AMR24, and is eager to make a good result for his team during the race.

