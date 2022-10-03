Fernando Alonso raced 11-year-old future teammate Lance Stroll during Ferrari karting championships

Fernando Alonso beat Lance Stroll during a kart race back when his future Aston Martin teammate was just 11 years old.

Lance Stroll has come under a lot of criticism since making his F1 debut for failing to be consistent. Ever since his father Lawrence Stroll took over Aston Martin (then known as Racing Point) in 2019, a lot of people feel that he’s in F1 only because of his father’s money.

However, Stroll had a pretty great junior career to show for himself. It wasn’t as glittering as that of Charles Leclerc of George Russell, but the Canadian had his fair share of success and was very fast even as a kid.

THROWBACK! A young Lance Stroll with Felipe Massa and his future teammate Fernando Alonso 🥺 pic.twitter.com/z3c8bVXiEb — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 1, 2022

Stroll was a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy as a kid, and got to race against some of the best drivers in the world in an event organized by the Scuderia. Back in 2010, the Maranello-based outfit held a kart race for the whole team, and all of Ferrari’s staff and academy drivers took part in it. Then Ferrari drivers Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa also drove in this event.

Surprisingly, an 11-year-old Lance Stroll beat Massa in the race to finish P2! This was shocking and very impressive but he still couldn’t do enough to beat twp-time World Champion Alonso.

Lance Stroll almost beat future teammate Fernando Alonso as the age of 11

Earlier this year, Sebastian Vettel announced that he would leave F1 at the end of the season. It meant that a seat opened up at Aston Martin and before rumors started emerging as to would take the spot, Alonso revealed it would be none other than him.

It was a surprising move since he was leaving a team that had made huge strides in 2022. Regardless, the Silverstone-based outfit offered him a multi-year deal and the 41-year-old felt it was the right move.

Alonso will be teaming up with Stroll next year at Aston Martin. A lot of people feel that the Spaniard will comprehensively outperform the Canadian during their time together. However, if the kart race during their Ferrari days is taken into account, we may be in for a shock!

Stroll has to be at the top of his game if he stands any chance of beating Fernando Alonso as his teammate.

