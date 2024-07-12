Fernando Alonso Reveals ‘All the Best Engineers’ Are Joining Aston Martin as Adrian Newey Rumors Gain Pace

Aston Martin’s sudden rise at the start of the 2023 season caught everyone by surprise. However, as the season progressed, the competitive advantage over the likes of Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari waned off. Since then, Aston Martin has failed to get back into that level of form. Despite that, they have continued to attract some impressive talent. Building on that development, Fernando Alonso dropped a major hint about Adrian Newey’s future.

Alonso’s comment also comes in the midst of the rumors of Newey rejecting Ferrari’s offer. While the Maranello outfit was earlier seen as the favorite to land the aero genius, McLaren and Aston Martin appear to be the more likely destinations now.

That likelihood aligns perfectly with Newey’s preference to stay in Britain. In a video posted on X, Alonso said,

“We are going in the right direction now and I think for the remaining of the year and going in the future, for the next year and 2026, with the change in regulations, the team is becoming very strong, very appealing. The best engineers, the best designers are coming to Aston Martin. Best facilities in Formula 1 in Silverstone. So yeah, I think the future is bright.”

“the future is bright, i am super excited” please let this be true also “the best engineers, the best designers are coming to aston martin” pic.twitter.com/iMcWKipcW7 — luna (@stiiluna_) July 12, 2024

Alonso made the comments during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. While at it, he took the Aston Martin Valiant out for a spin with Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes. Both had a wide smile on their faces throughout the lap and had a passionate high-five after. Clearly, the Spaniard was happy with the way the car he helped build had turned out.

Lawrence Stroll determined to transform Aston Martin into a title-winning team

Stroll has spent a fortune in turning Aston Martin’s Silverstone factory into a state-of-the-art facility. The willingness to excel is also evident in the personnel he has added to the team since his takeover.

Among those is Red Bull’s former aerodynamics head Dan Fallows. The most recent addition is former Ferrari aerodynamicist Enrico Cardile.

The Italian engineer will join the team in 2025 as their CTO. The official announcement of Cardile’s move comes in the midst of Stroll’s ambition of luring Newey to Aston Martin. Stroll reportedly offered the 25-time championship winner $125 million to make the switch and also gave him a secret tour of the Silverstone facility.

While the team officials have continued to rubbish all such reports, Newey’s links to Aston Martin have only grown stronger. Besides, joining Aston Martin would tick one of the items on Newey’s bucket list. That is about working with Alonso. The other one is Lewis Hamilton, who will join Ferrari in 2025.