Fernando Alonso Reveals Why at 42 He Feels Less Exhaustion in F1 Car Than 15 Years Ago

At 42 years old, Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver on the F1 grid, boasting two decades of experience in motorsport. In 2023, Alonso even experienced a resurgence with Aston Martin, securing eight podium finishes and finishing fourth overall. Indeed, his sheer passion to drive is enough to humble any young contender. Speaking about the same, he provided explanations for why, at 42, he feels less exhausted physically in an F1 car than he did 15 years ago.

During his conversation with Formula 1.com Alonso said, “I think the F1 that I drove at the beginning of my career, they were more physical, they were more demanding for the drivers. I feel in a way easier now. Even when we hit the track and we do 150 laps on the first day of testing, I’m not too tired.”

Alonso suggests that during the early stages of his career, he may have found Formula 1 more physically demanding. This could be mainly due to the design differences in cars. Previous generations of F1 cars lacked the advanced technology and aerodynamic enhancements present today. Older cars had heavier steering because of less developed power steering systems.

Moreover, they subjected the drivers to greater G-forces compared to modern cars capable of generating substantial cornering forces. Additionally, modern F1 cars offer improved comfort in comparison to earlier cars. Besides this, the driver now has more time to indulge in the simulator work.

At last, Alonso mentions that F1 is slightly less demanding now. Hence, whenever he trains or plays tennis matches, he requires more time to fully recover from those exertions. Despite this, the Spaniard feels committed to giving F1 his full attention in the foreseeable future. Just like Lewis Hamilton, who is nearing his 40s, racing may not exhaust the Aston Martin driver anytime soon.

What are the benefits and drawbacks for an aged driver like Fernando Alonso in F1?

Ever since the F1 world championship started in 1950, the sport’s safety and cars’ technical designs have advanced by leaps and bounds. This certainly helped drivers to extend their careers and perform at a high level for a longer period. On top of this, F1 drivers have great fitness regimes now.

Back in the day, drivers were not intensively training to increase their neck strength and endurance. All this endurance and strength training helps drivers like Alonso and Hamilton to tackle younger, fitter drivers. Additionally, many F1 drivers nowadays benefit from professional career management and support services.

For a veteran like Fernando Alonso, his extensive experience equips him with the ability to navigate various situations on the track adeptly. His exposure to difficult situations several times has developed his mental resilience. So, it helps the Spaniard react quickly to any unseen situation in a Grand Prix.

However, because of the physical demands of driving at high speeds, older drivers may have disadvantages such as an increased risk of injury. Additionally, with advancing age, there may be a natural decline in reaction times compared to younger rivals.

Despite being fully aware of the drawbacks, drivers like Alonso have maintained their commitment to remain in the sport. Speaking during Aston Martin’s 2024 car launch, the 42-year-old said, “So I would say that if you are motivated and if you want to commit, you can drive maybe until 48 or 49 or whatever, even 50.”

Moreover, Alonso also said that if his fitness doesn’t allow him to compete in F1, he’ll find himself “happy” in any other form of motorsport.