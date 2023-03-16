“What on Earth Does Lewis Do From Here?”: Hamilton Warned of F1 Rival With 0 Race Wins Showing More Promise to Rival Teams

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain before the start of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If McLaren intends to hold on to their shining star, Lando Norris, it must rapidly reverse its current course. The new season was off to a testing start, with Piastri retiring early in the race as Norris tumbled across the line at the back of the grid. There is one driver on the same boat as Norris- Lewis Hamilton.

Although not at the back of the grid, Hamilton might as well be. The current form of the Mercedes team has been a bitter surprise after all the promises and hype off the back of a woeful 2022 season.

Contractually, Hamilton is can choose not to continue with Mercedes at the end of this year. Norris is stuck with McLaren till 2025. However, the question arises- will Norris truly waste his prime years picking loyalty over results?

Lando Norris with the upper hand over Lewis Hamilton

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, pundit Martin Brundle had some strong words for McLaren, stating that if they don’t start delivering a car that can compete, Lando Norris may have to seek greener pastures. He added Norris will soon start asking the same tough questions as other top-tier drivers like George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc.

With so much talent and so few opportunities, McLaren better step up their game if they want to keep their star driver happy and motivated. “If he can jump into what looks like a race or championship-winning car, then he’ll have to take it.”

With Norris potentially having an exit clause, Brundle adds, “I don’t see Lando going anywhere as a number two. Contracts don’t say that anyway but even if he were to be perceived that way he would soon change that with his speed.”

However, Norris has a better shot at the top teams than Hamilton, should the Mercedes star take the tough decision to leave. ” I could see Lando dropping into Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes as a more easy fit than what on earth does Lewis do from here?”

Could Hamilton really go to Ferrari?

Toto Wolff has expressed confidence that Hamilton will sign an extension with the team, but F1 specialist Lazenby believes Hamilton may opt for a fresh challenge if he doesn’t contend for the championship again this year. The Sky Sports anchor even hinted at the possibility of Hamilton entering Ferrari.

“In the past, Lewis has been quoted as saying he would like to drive for Ferrari. If Ferrari moves comfortably ahead of Mercedes I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Should Hamilton join Ferrari, there is speculation that Charles Leclerc could be part of the deal, heading the other way. The young Monegasque driver had a rocky start to the season, leading him to send an urgent letter to Ferrari’s CEO, John Elkann, reportedly requesting a meeting to discuss the situation.