“Lewis Hamilton wearing extra jewelry to force a move from Mercedes”: Brit star’s bizarre move ahead of Bahrain GP

When the FIA announced that all drivers would have to give up wearing jewelry or piercings while driving an F1 car, all eyes were immediately on Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver has always been defiant about orders handed down by the FIA if he does not agree with them.

Hamilton has always been someone who wears a lot of nose and ear piercings during races, so when the FIA said that drivers aren’t allowed to do so anymore, Hamilton refused to follow it. The governing body of the sport threatened him with sanctions as a result, and those rules have continued into the 2023 season as well.

Right before the start of the season, Mercedes released a report where they didn’t confirm Hamilton’s compliance with these regulations. Fans on the internet were full of praise for Hamilton once again as he takes yet another stand against the organization, but because of Mercedes’ expectations, the number of memes made was also aplenty.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton defying FIA’s jewelry regulations

Mercedes did not have the best of seasons in 2022 as their eight-year dominance came to an end. They finished P3 in the constructors’ championship standings and their star driver Hamilton struggled immensely to get up to speed in the W13.

The W14 was expected to be much faster than its predecessor but pre-season testing did not go according to plan. This promoted fans to take digs at Hamilton, and some even suggested that he won’t take his piercings off because he wants to get out of driving the W14.

Hamilton will be allowed to go racing with nose piercing

According a report released by the FIA, Hamilton will be allowed to go ahead with racing even if he does not take his nose piercing off. Mercedes have presented medical evidence in front of the decision-makers that states that him removing his nose piercing can cause harm.

“We determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device,” the report states.

#BahrainGP 🇧🇭: Lewis Hamilton has been given a medical exemption that allows him to wear his nose stud in the car. The stewards’ report says “We determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device.” pic.twitter.com/AEiFVLCyi7 — deni (@fiagirly) March 3, 2023

@LewisHamilton is bigger than @F1 itself …. that’s my 🐐 — muroora wa Putin (@muroora_waPutin) March 3, 2023

This report means that he can go ahead and suit up for the race weekend without facing any repercussions whatsoever. Even if the W14 is not as fast as he wants it to be, the Stevenage-born driver has to take part in the 2023 Bahrain GP!

