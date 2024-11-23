Drake Bets Big on Charles Leclerc for Las Vegas GP Victory: $210,000 on the Line

With the Las Vegas GP attracting a lot of celebrity attention, the sporting side of F1 is also getting some interest from the so-called fans of racing. Canadian rapper Drake has put a big bet on Charles Leclerc to win the Grand Prix in Sin City on the Stake website, which is a partner of the Sauber F1 team.

Drake posted the details of his bet on his Instagram story, as he has placed $210,000 at an odds of 3.45 on the Ferrari driver to win the second edition of the Las Vegas GP. If the Monegasque wins, he will get an estimated payout of $724,500.

The Canadian singer has been a celebrity partner of the Sauber team since Stake sponsored them in 2024. He has developed a liking for F1 in recent years, but he often takes an interest in several other sports and places bets on those matches as well.

Nevertheless, he put a message for Leclerc on his story, pushing him to take his fourth Grand Prix win of the season. Drake said, “Hey Charles… hit the gas for me broski.”

Going by the form book, Ferrari seems to be in a good position to challenge for the win in Las Vegas. The only challenge for them would be the cooler weather conditions in Sin City, which could hamper Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s tire preparations in qualifying and the race.

On top of that, Mercedes has suddenly emerged as a surprise contender at the front with both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton showing great pace throughout the weekend so far. If they add to the complicated battle between McLaren, Max Verstappen and Ferrari, Leclerc could face a lot of opposition to win in Las Vegas.