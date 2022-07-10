Fernando Alonso savagely wags his finger at Yuki Tsunoda after overtaking him at Austrian GP

Fernando Alonso produced a classic moment as he overtook AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda at the Red Bull ring.

Alonso’s Austrian GP did not go off to a particularly positive start. The two-time World Champion had to start his race from the back of the grid, after he changed components of his power-unit and took a penalty.

The race itself however, saw the Spaniard at his vintage best. He drove particularly well and was within a shot at a points finish for the vast majority of the outing.

However, he produced an iconic moment on track when he savagely wagged his finger at Tsunoda on the straights. The Japanese driver tried to squeeze Alonso, and the latter briefly went on the grass to avoid making contact.

Fernando Alonso finger wagging Yuki Tsunoda as he gets squeezed onto the grass trying to overtake is top tier shithousery #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/oJEbuqINty — Chris (@chrisdotau) July 10, 2022

Alonso, who was pretty annoyed with how Tsunoda was driving immediately stepped up and overtook him. While doing so, he looked to his left, and wagged his finer towards the Red Bull junior under braking.

Also read: “I hope Netherlands finishes in front of England” – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez predict the 2022 World Cup winner

F1 Twitter reacts to Fernando Alonso savagely wagging his finger at Tsunoda

Alonso is one of F1’s all time greats. He is someone who has always been outspoken and brutally honest about his feelings on track. Tsunoda’s attempt to overtake him did not work out, but instead brought out a savage reaction from the Alpine driver.

Fans on Twitter were really excited to see Alonso doing this. The fact that he did this at the end of a DRS straight, while under braking amazed fans all over.

Alonso wagging his finger under braking HAHAHA I CAN’T, what a legend. #AustrianGP #F1 — Thom (@TheTHOMB) July 10, 2022

Did @alo_oficial just remind @yukitsunoda07 how long he has been in this sport in the middle of an overtake??😆😆😆😆😆😆😆#AustriaGP pic.twitter.com/RTcsicp7fp — Kagawa_ (@cnsegawa) July 10, 2022

Alonso started the Austrian Grand Prix P10 in the Drivers’ Championship Standings. The Madrid born driver has had a decent season so far, and has 28 points to his name.

Also read: Kimi Raikkonen racked up $2637 bill in strip club with his pants down before McLaren car launch