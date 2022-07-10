Kimi Raikkonen racked up $2637 bill in strip club with his pants down before McLaren car launch

Kimi Raikkonen was caught having fun at a strip club days before the 2005 McLaren car launch and reportedly spent $2600.

The 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen was among the most colourful characters on the grid. That was one of the main reasons why he is liked so much by the fans.

In 2005, Raikkonen did what he can be expected to do. A few days before the McLaren’s F1 car launch in 2005, the Iceman was spotted at an expensive London strip club.

He reportedly racked up a bill of $2637 along with his friends. However, it was the kind of enjoyment he showed that left several customers and club staff members were left dumbstruck.

According to the club manager, Raikkonen was having a lap dance with his pants down. Meanwhile, his hands were on his crotch, and he was without clothes, leaving himself exposed.

“I thought I had seen most things in the lap dancing game, until I saw one of the world’s top racing drivers sprawled there with his trousers undone,” the club’s manager said. “I couldn’t believe it, Kimi’s hand was there on his crotch with his trousers undone and his body exposed.”

“We sent away the two girls and managed to get his group downstairs. He was drunk as a skunk and didn’t care who saw what was going on,” the manager continued.

Also read: When Fernando Alonso landed on top of Iceman’s Ferrari at 2015 Austrian Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen is now far away from his race lifestyle

The above incident was almost 17 years ago, and since then Raikkonen has massively grown as a person. He is still that person with blunt and witty responses. However, he sees himself more as a family man.

In 2021, after his retirement, he claimed that he wants to spend his free time with his family now since he lost most of it due to F1. But at the same time, this year, he announced his return to racing with an appearance in NASCAR later in the season.

#OnThisDay in 2007, Kimi Raikkonen won the British GP after a great tussle with Lewis Hamilton first and Fernando Alonso later in the race. It was back-to-back victories for Kimi & was a magnificent win at Mclaren’s home turf 💪👑 pic.twitter.com/xCGDzgX2ev — Blitz (@Blitz211846103) July 8, 2022

Though, he has ruled out any return to F1 as of now. t remains to be seen when Raikkonen will manage to keep himself away from motorsport life.

Also read: Kimi Raikkonen auctions off his debut race winning McLaren for $2.7 Million