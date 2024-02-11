Fernando Alonso Sees a ‘Reflection’ of Himself in Max Verstappen After Observing the Latter’s Journey

In a recent DAZN documentary charting his own career, Fernando Alonso reflected on the earlier years of three-time world champion Max Verstappen in Formula 1. The Spaniard admitted that Verstappen was ‘crazier’ when younger; however, since then, he’s seen the Dutchman grow into a more rounded and perfected driver. According to the 42-year-old, he sees a reflection of himself in the 26-year-old today.

Planet F1.com’s Sam Cooper quoted the Aston Martin driver as saying, “I see myself a little reflected in him; we have similar things: we like competition, we like driving, and that’s it, we like sport more than spectacle, we arrive at the circuit with team clothes, with a backpack, we race on Saturday and on Sunday and we take the backpack on Sunday and return home.”

Alonso and Verstappen’s trajectory in the sport has been congruently meteoric. Alonso became a two-time world champion aged only 25 years old with Renault. Verstappen stands a three-time world champion, ready to tackle a fourth consecutive title bid, at 26.

That being said, while Alonso made a few dubious career decisions with McLaren, a second stint at Renault, and then Ferrari, to name a few, that dried his trophy cabinet up, Verstappen has been a Red Bull driver through and through. And with how the team has seemingly nailed the latest regulations, he will be in contention for winning more titles for the foreseeable future.

What’s more, while Alonso is still chasing that elusive 33rd victory at the age of 42, Verstappen has hinted he may hang up his racing helmet even before he hits 30.

Fernando Alonso has proved his championship pedigree even in his 40s

Alonso has redefined the ‘shelf life‘ of an F1 driver. Even at the age of 42, many tout him as one of the best drivers on the grid. His 2023 performance stands as a testament to the fact that he is still able to function at the highest level, while many had written him off owing to his age.

At the wheel of a relatively pacey AMR23, Alonso bagged a solid eight podiums for the team. What’s more, he grabbed a whopping 206 points for Aston Martin and clinched a brilliant P4 in the driver’s standings at the end of the 2023 season, with only Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Lewis Hamilton ahead of him.

Naturally, he’s proven that he can still drive at the very top of his game and potentially for a title-contending team. With Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari now confirmed, rumors are linking Alonso to that vacant Mercedes seat for 2025.

Alonso’s Aston Martin contract ends in 2024. However, reports suggest that the team is eager to retain his services for 2025 and beyond. That being said, if the AMR24 is not a clear step above last year’s car and Mercedes can pull a rabbit out of the hat, the Spaniard could be lured for an iconic swansong with the Silver Arrows.