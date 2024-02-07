Fernando Alonso Presented as the Perfect Fit for Lewis Hamilton-Shaped Void at Mercedes: “The Hunger’s There”

Mercedes have a Lewis Hamilton-shaped hole in their life and are hard at work to fill it. Under the current circumstances, former World Champion Jenson Button believes Fernando Alonso might be the perfect man for the job, given his will to win.

“I have to say, yeah I might have a man-crush on my ex-team-mate, Fernando Alonso! But I would love to see Fernando Alonso. He is 42 now I think, but the hunger’s there and if the hunger’s there, the fitness is there,” as quoted by GPFans.

Alonso had a season to remember with Aston Martin in 2023. Aside from securing eight podiums in the season, he also secured P4 in the drivers’ standings. The 42-year-old’s CV received a further boost via his off-track contributions to his team. The most experienced driver on the grid gave valuable inputs to the British team, which gave them a positive direction. Despite the mid-season slump, Alonso’s determination was also inspirational for his team to work towards getting back on track.

Aside from his positive influence on the team, Alonso could also prove to be a worthy partner to George Russell. With experience on one hand and the will to prove himself as a future world champion on another, the drivers could make up a great synergy. In Hamilton‘s absence, there might not be a better replacement for Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso ready for a new challenge

Standing on the verge of completing 400 Grands Prix, Alonso is in no mood to stop. He has a positive outlook for the upcoming seasons and wants to continue racing instead of watching from the sidelines. The recent positive trajectory of F1 with a fuller calendar and younger people joining the sport has him even more excited to continue racing. “We have more and more young people following the sport, the circuits are full, a record calendar and new countries want to join F1. It seems that everything is like a kind of crest of the wave.”

2023 proved as another point of motivation for Alonso, as he achieved a sense of vindication with his results. The podium finishes and drivers’ ranking helped boost his morale and fill him with enthusiasm over what was to come. The 42-year-old remains eager to find out what would come his way next and carries a positive attitude with him.