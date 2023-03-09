Fernando Alonso Sends a Warning to Opposition; Claims He Isn’t Yet Comfortable With AMR23 Despite Bahrain Podium

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso surprised F1 fans all around the world during the season opener in Bahrain this past weekend as he secured an outstanding podium for Aston Martin.

After starting the race in fifth, the Spaniard pulled off some brilliant overtakes to finish in third place. Despite performing such a dominant performance, Alonso claims he is not yet completely comfortable with the car.

Alonso’s analysis of his performance in Bahrain would be music to the ears of Aston Martin fans, who would be excited to see what more the 41-year-old can produce in the upcoming races.

Fernando Alonso claims the Aston Martin car is not yet to his liking

Even though Fernando Alonso surprised everyone in the paddock by claiming a fantastic podium in Bahrain, he yet believes ‘things are not yet 100% made to measure’.

While speaking to Motorsport.com after the Bahrain GP, the Spaniard stated that he would take some time to get used to the car as it is ‘still very new’.

He added that he had some nervous moments with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz because he still needs to find the right balance. Although Alonso made a brilliant move to get past Hamilton, he did get awfully close to the Briton.

Alonso refers to the Bahrain Grand Prix podium as ‘unreal’

After years of frustration, Fernando Alonso finally seems to have made the right choice to move to Aston Martin. Previously, he often found himself at teams that didn’t provide him with a car capable of fighting at the front.

However, a third and sixth-place (Lance Stroll) finish for Aston Martin at the Bahrain GP would provide him with immense hope for the season.

The same was evident by how ecstatic he was to finish on the podium in Bahrain. Alonso referred to the moment as ‘unreal’.

The Spaniard was in disbelief to see Aston Martin fighting for podiums so early on in the season, having finished seventh in the Constructors’ Championships last season.

After race one in Bahrain, Aston Martin has already scored 23 points compared to the 55 points they scored last season. The British outfit will now hope to carry this momentum forward to the next race in Saudi Arabia (March 17-19).

