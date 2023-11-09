Without Any Hesitation, Christian Horner Reveals the Individual He Will Pick Over Michael Schumacher “Every Time”

Adrian Newey has been a key figure in all of Red Bull’s success so far. His designed cars have helped Red Bull clinch a total of 13 championships (seven Drivers’ and six Constructors’). However, it is not just the Milton Keynes outfit where Newey has achieved his glittering success. The 64-year-old also won a total of 12 championships during his time with Williams and McLaren in the 1990s. It is this reason why Red Bull team principal Christian Horner would choose Newey

“every time” over even somebody like Michael Schumacher on his side.

While speaking back in 2005 about the signing of Newey, Horner said (as quoted by f1i.com), “It’s a massive recruitment for us. Given the choice of Adrian or Michael Schumacher, I’d go for Adrian every time. It’s of that kind of magnitude“.

Horner’s remarks are noteworthy as he made them at a time when Schumacher had just won a record seventh title with Ferrari in the previous season. 18 years on, it is fair to say that the 49-year-old made the right choice to sign Newey.

Since Newey’s cars have tasted so much success over the years, many hail the 64-year-old as an aero God. Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber also once revealed how understated Newey’s worth has been in the team.

As quoted by RBR, the Australian said, “It was just great to have him as the technical spine of the whole department. I love how understated he is. I love how immensely humble he is“.

However, signing Newey was not easy for Horner. The 49-year-old had to fight with former McLaren boss Ron Dennis to get the 64-year-old‘s signature.

Christian Horner fought hard with Ron Dennis to sign Adrian Newey

While speaking on an episode of the Talking Bull podcast earlier this year, Christian Horner explained how he battled with McLaren boss Ron Dennis to sign Adrian Newey. “I had to argue with Ron Dennis to wrestle him (Newey) out of McLaren,” explained Horner.

On the same podcast, Horner explained how Newey has been the leader of the technical department for several years now. However, it is pertinent to note that the 64-year-old’s genius is not just limited to designing F1 cars.

Newey also helped design the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a limited-production hybrid sports car. Other than that, the Briton aerodynamicist is now also working on designing a submarine to fulfill the wishes of late Red Bull boss Dietrich Mateschitz.