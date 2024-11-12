mobile app bar

Max Verstappen’s Solo Power: How Red Bull Could Have Thrived as a One-Driver Team

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing , F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 3, 2024 in Sao Paulo

1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing , F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 3, 2024 in Sao Paulo | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Max Verstappen’s dominance in recent years has been the main talking point in F1. The Dutchman has rightfully earned his place alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton in terms of his statistical records. But, the three-time world champion’s impact on Red Bull often goes under the radar. There is a reason why the Milton Keynes outfit has built the team around Verstappen and one statistic reflects it perfectly.

The Constructors’ championship is just as crucial to a team as the drivers’ title — sometimes even more. And while Verstappen has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best drivers of this generation, he could have single-handedly earned the accolades the team have even if they ran just one car.

Since 2017, the Dutchman has scored individually as many points as were required for Red Bull to retain their spot in the Constructors’ standings for that season — barring only two seasons. To put things into perspective, the Bulls would have won the Constructors’ title last year even if only Verstappen’s points were calculated to etch their total.

Even this season, as Red Bull seem to have fallen back down the pecking order, the #1 driver’s points are enough to secure P3 in the standings for the Milton Keynes-based team. This isn’t a good look for his teammate, Sergio Perez, who has come under immense fire from the media for his lack of pace and performances.

In a sport that is often dubbed a team sport, Verstappen has shown that his uncanny skills behind the wheel of an F1 car are leaps and bounds ahead of anyone else on the grid. But for Red Bull, they need two drivers firing on all cylinders going into the 2025 season with the top of the grid so closely bunched together.

However, as things stand, it appears that the #11 driver will retain his seat with the Bulls for yet another year. Perez had signed a two-year contract extension with the team earlier this year and despite rumors of facing the axe, his sponsor backing is reportedly helping him command that second Red Bull seat.

