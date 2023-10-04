“Quit Playing!”: Team LH44 Has the Final Word as Deleted Lewis Hamilton Tweet Triggers Commotion for a Change

The Stevenage guy who once struggled with poverty has attained the highest levels of Formula One. He achieved unprecedented success as the first black man, but despite his triumph in Formula 1, there was something he just couldn’t have his hand on. Lewis Hamilton currently races while donning a neon helmet that is beautifully painted with partial purple tones. However, fans want the Brit to take step back in his helmet game after reminding fans of the glorious purple colored helmet.

The past two years have seen the emergence of this color as a symbol of his persona. However, it took him 15 hard years to fulfill his dream of wearing neon. Behind this, there is no one to blame but the legendary Moto GP racer Valentino Rossi. During a Skysportsf1 interview, the seven-time champion was heard revealing the reason why he declined the usage of neon as his helmet. He said, “I didn’t want to bring neon into my design as Valentino Rossi kind of owned the neon. Then he retired, and I was like, okay, now is my moment. I can now grab it.”

However, after this, everything was running smoothly before Hamilton’s most recent tweet about his purple helmet surfaced on the internet. Ahead of 2022, the 38-year-old wore a royal purple helmet. Speaking of which, he recently posted a tweet that has been deleted. However, fans are now calling for the return of the royal purple headgear.

Amid Lewis Hamilton’s recent shenanigans Fans urged him to reinstate the royal purple helmet

Hamilton’s tweet regarding the royal purple helmet received 300k views very quickly. In response to the tweet, several admirers called Hamilton and insisted that he reinstate the tweet. Among several of the fans, @shal leclear added a sarcastic comment to a computer-generated post asking, “Best color out there, that’s why?”

While @sugil23 displayed her love for Hamilton and her admiration for the helmet he wears. She said in her message, “Why did you delete that tweet? We love you and your purple helmet.”

Similarly, @Wanjakanyarat voiced his opinion regarding Hamilton’s tactics.

Several other supporters including the Mercedes’ official Twitter account asked Hamilton to come back wearing purple. In honor of Black Lives Matter, the F1 champion introduced the new color back in 2020.

After sporting his favorite color for the headgear, the seven-time champion returned to his roots.

Why did Lewis Hamilton return to Neon helmet?

Lewis Hamilton decided to wear a helmet with a fluorescent yellow and purple design after suffering a devastating defeat in a contentious race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. His neon helmet was modeled after the headgear the Mercedes star wore in his early F1 career and throughout his karting days.

Hamilton wore a purple and black helmet in the seasons before 2022. The seven-time winner, however, wanted to express love for his beginning before a fresh start in 2022.

According to Crashnet, he wrote, “For this year’s helmet, I wanted to show love to my beginning. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days.” With six races left this season, it remains to be seen if the 7x champ brings back the purple helmet or not.