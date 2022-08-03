“Fernando Alonso straight up f*cked Alpine!”- How the 41-year old blocked Oscar Piastri’s move to Alpine

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso dropped a bombshell on Alpine when he announced that he’ll leave them.

Vettel’s departure from F1 at the end of the season was always going to generate excitement. A spot opened up at Aston Martin and people wondered who would replace the four-time World Champion.

After last Sunday’s Hungarian GP, Fernando Alonso announced that he would replace Vettel at the team. This was shocking news, not just for fans but for Alpine too who did not know about this until the Spaniard posted it on social media.

Alonso’s departure led to more problems for Alpine because of it’s timing. The French made team made a fool of themselves when they announced Oscar Piastri as his replacement.

As it turns out, Piastri has no agreement with the Enstone based outfit, and clarified on social media that he in fact won’t be driving for Alpine next season. It coincided with the exact moment Alonso posted a video of him smiling in the sun on Instagram!

Fernando Alonso causes chaos at Alpine after announcing Aston Martin move

According to reports, Piastri had a clause in his contract that said he was obliged to drive for Alpine in F1 when called upon. However, this was valid only until 31st July.

Alonso apparently waited until the last moment to let Alpine know of his departure. This way, the team could not replace him with the 2021 F2 World Champion and would be left in a fix. Alonso’s motives may have been directed towards team principal Otmar Szafnauer who publicly admitted he didn’t want him at the team.

Szafnauer was very keen on bringing Piastri to Alpine. However, as the Aussie confirmed yesterday, he will not be doing so. Who joins Esteban Ocon at Alpine now remains to be seen.

According to multiple sources, Piastri is now eying Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren seat. The former Red Bull driver has had a woeful 2022 campaign. It seems as though they want to replace him with his younger compatriot.

The 2023 F1 drivers line up is set to go through some major reshuffling, if Piastri does end up joining McLaren.

