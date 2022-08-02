Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton joins $68 billion Walmart heir Rob Walton in Denver Broncos’ ownership

Lewis Hamilton is enjoying his summer break in the 2022 F1 season, but he’s not missing a chance to earn future profits. Hamilton is joining Walmart heir Rob Walton in the Broncos’ ownership group.

Walton made a massive bid to gain Broncos’ ownership, outbidding Magic Johnson, Kanye West, and several others. Owning an NFL franchise is, of course, no small deal. It cost a record amount of money to purchase the Broncos, and the new owner is multi-billionaire himself.

The Broncos were ultimately sold for a whopping $4.65 billion which would make it the largest purchase of an American sports franchise in history.

Walmart heir Rob Walton had the winning bid. Walton’s net worth is estimated be around a massive $68 billion, showing how absurdly rich you’d have to be to even consider buying one of these teams.

In the final step of the purchase, Walton chose to add another high profile investor to his group. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton answered the call.

Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership team of the Denver Broncos 🏈 pic.twitter.com/0yZfAho76l — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) August 2, 2022

Lewis Hamilton will join Rob Walton in owning the Denver Broncos

Walton was thrilled to bring on someone of Hamilton’s caliber to his investment group. “We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Rob Walton expressed in a statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

Hamilton was thrilled as well. He knows that owning an NFL team is a massive venture, and he’s glad to be joining a group like Denver who’s looking to have an exciting 2022-23 season.

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made

the team 😂 #LetsRide 🐎🔥 pic.twitter.com/TSLQdPM8Hz — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2022

Of course, the league still needs to approve the sale. On August 9th, team owners will meet in Minneapolis to vote on the sale. Walton needs 24 yes-votes to have the sale go through.

Hamilton and Walton have picked a good time to join the Denver bandwagon. With Denver heading in a new direction this offseason, it’s an exciting time to own the franchise. Russell Wilson will be leading the Broncos, giving them their first competent quarterback since Peyton Manning donned the orange and blue.

Hamilton and Wilson are both champions in their sports. Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher for most F1 drivers titles, and he’s currently sixth in this season. However, Mercedes is finding their groove again, and Hamilton could be dangerous after the summer break.

