“The incident involving Esteban Ocon and Michael Schumacher”: When $110 Million net worth F1 commentator referred to Mick Schumacher as his seven times world champion dad

Formula 1 commentator Martin Brundle accidentally calls Mick Schumacher ‘Michael’ during the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Martin Brundle had a slip of the tongue as he referred to Mick Schumacher as Michael Schumacher. He is one of the legends out there, however, even legends make mistakes.

Going into the first race of the new regulations F1 season, Haas had a lot to cover up. They spent their development token on making a car capable of fighting in the midfield.

Moreover, it was a race to remember for the team. Returning Kevin Magnussen finished fifth while Schumacher just missed out on the points places.

The young German driver spins at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher had an impressive qualifying as he locked the grid on the 12th position. However, the starting lap had other ideas for the German.

The Haas driver spun after colliding with Esteban Ocon on the first lap. The French driver received a five seconds penalty for causing the incident.

Schumacher finished 11th after a very fine race failing to overtake rookie Zhou Guanyu during the final laps of the race. A dry spell continued for the Haas driver but did eventually score his first F1 points in Silverstone.

Martin Brundle calls Mick Schumacher as Michael Schumacher

During the initial first two laps of the first few laps, Martin Brundle had a little slip-up after a long vacation period. Besides, he spent more years talking about Mick’s father Michael in his F1 commentary years.

During the second lap, Brundle said Michael Schumacher instead of Mick Schumacher. This particular slip-up took place at the time when Brundle was addressing the audience about the racing incident.

There were plenty of fans smiling while watching this particular moment remembering the great seven-time world champion. Michael Schumacher continues to heal from his head injury in Switzerland.

