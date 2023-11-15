Fernando Alonso Wants to Dedicate His 3rd Title to “An Entire Generation” That Hasn’t Seen His Best

The last time Fernando Alonso won a Grand Prix was the 2013 Spanish GP. Now, a decade later, the Spaniard is still chasing that elusive 33rd win. And he claims that he wants to dedicate that triumph and a possible 3rd championship to the newest generation of Formula 1 fans, per GQ.

Every Formula 1 fan today is eagerly awaiting Alonso’s return to the top step of the podium and even the Driver’s standings. With how 2023 began for Aston Martin, it looked like it was just a matter of time. However, now, with a dip in performance, that hope has also faded away. But Alonso knows exactly how much it would mean to his fans. “There is an entire generation that has not seen me win and there is a lot of expectation. Giving them joy would mean a lot,” he told GQ in a recent feature.

The 42-year-old is all about his fans. This year, a lot has kept him in the news. For instance, along with that 33rd win, fans were also hyped after an alleged romance with Taylor Swift emerged for the Spanish racing ace. And he was more than happy to indulge his supporters by fanning the fire to that particular flame on his social media channels.

Despite recent setbacks, Fernando Alonso is still pushing for his fans

Throughout his feature for GQ, Alonso made one thing absolutely clear. He wants to win, and he wants to win for his fans. That being said, he did concede that given the nature of racing, and F1 in particular, that is not completely in his hands to make it a reality.

The AMR23 has seen a tragic yet gradual loss in performance as compared to its rivals. Despite the car not being as pacey as it was, Alonso still made his way to the podium during the 2023 Sao Paulo GP. After fending off Sergio Perez’s RB19 in an intense battle in the dying embers of the race, Alonso proved once again just how capable he is of winning.

Recently, things haven’t been going his way, once again. Be that as it may, the Oviedo native is just rolling with the punches. Even in the face of adversity, Alonso is adamant that will be keep pushing and fighting to get back to the very top of Formula 1 again.