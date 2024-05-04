Camila Cabello Spotted Flaunting $250 Jacket From Lewis Hamilton’s Latest Drop on +44 Store

Lewis Hamilton’s stardom goes beyond the F1 realm, as evident by the hordes of celebrities who show support for him when F1 travels to America. Ahead of the Miami GP, Camila Cabello became the latest star to showcase her admiration for the seven-time world champion, and she did so by purchasing Hamilton’s latest drop on +44.

Last month, Hamilton revealed that he would launch his ‘Interstellar’ collection during the Miami GP weekend, and the products are now live on his website. Cabello cheered Hamilton on by wearing a jacket labeled on the website as ‘Constellation Reversible MA-1 Alpha Bomber’ and it costs $250.

Hamilton has launched several products on +44 including T-shirts, hoodies, bags, and even sticker packs. The neon green water bottle termed as ‘Nalgene NASA Water Bottle’ was sold out within hours. The sticker pack costs $12 whereas T-shirts are priced at $60.

The video of Cabello rocking a +44 hoodie became viral on social media. But, the 27-year-old singer will certainly not be the only one sporting Hamilton’s apparel in Miami. There was a lot of hype surrounding the launch of the Interstellar collection and before the weekend ends, a lot more products are expected to be sold out.

Fashionista Lewis Hamilton’s reunion with old friend in Miami

Lewis Hamilton, an avid lover of fashion has delved into that world almost full-time when he isn’t competing in F1. He started his +44 venture in 2022, to promote fashion and art under the same umbrella, collaborating with Japanese star artist Takashi Murakami.

However, even during race weekends, he manages to squeeze in his presence at events organized by brands he is associated with.

Tommy Hilfiger is one such brand. The founder of the company himself was present at the Miami International Autodrome, as was Kendall Jenner, who is a brand ambassador. Hamilton and Jenner are old friends and they reacquainted in Miami, taking to the circuit for a hot lap.

Hamilton is incredibly popular among celebrities in the US. Jenner aside, the likes of Tom Brady, LeBron James, and Serena Williams are all names that could travel to the race to cheer Hamilton on.