Rule by FIA Left Fernando Alonso Suffer Semi Burn in Extreme Heat

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published October 11, 2023

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix was one of the most physically demanding races in the history of Formula 1. The race saw drivers go through extreme heat situations and face multiple health hazards. Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso was one of them and he too suffered a lot of consequences. Despite this, Alonso who was criticised for questionable move, asked for FIA’s help but was denied, as per PlanetF1.

The race at the Lusail Circuit saw drivers go through various health complications. From vomiting to feeling nauseous, to having semi-burn and then retiring from the race, the race in Lusail saw a lot unfold.

Drivers like Logan Sargeant could not continue the race because of dehydration. Alex Albon struggled to get out of the car following the race. However, Alonso suffered from different issues.

Fernando Alonso suffered from a burn, but FIA denied help

Alonso, the Spaniard, was also one of the drivers who became a victim of Qatar’s weather. In doing so, he faced a semi-burn in his hand due to the heat generated in his car. Talking about this, he said to Sky Sports as per PlanetF1, “I think for Lance and myself, both of us, we were struggling a little bit with the temperature in the seat on the right-hand side.”

Following this, he added, “I got like burned in the first 15 laps so I even asked on the radio if they could throw me some water or something at the pit stop, which apparently is not allowed.” Admittedly, the FIA indeed denied the action.

The FIA declined to allow such a move because of their safety protocol.  Nevertheless, the F1’s governing body decided to take preventive measures to stop such incidents from happening in the future.

How did fans react to the 2023 Qatar GP?

As the 2023 Qatar GP race was a dreadful race for the drivers, the fans on social media called for immediate change citing the health of the drivers. They reacted online and asked the FIA to immediate steps to avoid such incidents in the upcoming days.

Alonso was quite disappointed after not having the water he asked for. Even though he finished the race with points, , on the way he needed more help in the extreme weather.

Fernando Alonso finished the race in P7 and added nine points to Aston Martin’s tally [including Sprint race points]. However, he is still to overtake Lewis Hamilton for P3 in the driver’s championship.

