Fernando Alonso’s $191,000 Aston Martin Car Is ‘Finally Home’

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, Spain, 14 stands with matching shirt outfit to his 400 Grand Prix in front of the garage, MEX, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix of Mexico City | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Aston Martin’s sports cars are some of the most desired in the world, but not everyone gets the privilege to possess one, due to exclusivity. Fernando Alonso, however, being an Aston Martin F1 driver, isn’t one of them, and recently got his hands on the Vantage, one of the most hyped cars around.

Alonso had been spotted driving the Vantage several times before, including at the 2024 British GP. But recently, he had it delivered to his home in Monaco, something he shared on his Instagram story.

The 2025 Vantage, which costs around $191,000, has a 4.0L V8 engine and can generate 656 horsepower. Just like the previous models, it also features an 8-speed automatic transmission that drives only the rear wheels.

Fernando Alonso gets his Vantage delivered pic.twitter.com/PVDHPLjBfw — F1 Library (@dnf_fastest) January 28, 2025

The fact that Alonso owns a Vantage is a huge selling point for Aston Martin. He also has several other Aston Martin cars, including the Valiant, and the Valkyrie, which are also two of the most desired road cars around.

Adrian Newey, who will join the team in 2025, was the brains behind the Valkyrie, a hypercar that he worked on during his former employer Red Bull’s partnership with Aston Martin.

On the other hand, the Valiant was an idea that belonged to Alonso, who upon seeing the 5.2L Twin Turbo V12 engine Valor, demanded a more ‘race-friendly’ version of it.

Safe to say, the two-time World Champion has a rather extensive Aston Martin collection in his garage.

Alonso: the face of Aston Martin

Being an F1 legend, Alonso’s presence is a huge commercial boost for the Silverstone-based outfit. Their hopes of elevating the brand name through F1 have been amplified by Alonso’s presence.

But Alonso doesn’t just want to be a mascot. The Oviedo-born driver joined because he wants to win races and championships, and owner Lawrence Stroll too, seems dead serious about making it happen.

Aston Martin signed Newey, invested millions in the team’s infrastructure in Silverstone, and also extended Alonso’s deal to the 2026 season, all under Stroll’s visionary leadership. The Canadian business magnate is backing the Spanish veteran to capitalize on all these resources and secure his elusive third world championship.

By the time his current contract expires, Alonso will be 45 years old. He knows that by then, his abilities will have taken a sharp turn for the worse, which is why he is desperate to end his F1 career on a winning note.